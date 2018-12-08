Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool beat Bournemouth

Siddhant Lazar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 657 // 08 Dec 2018, 20:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Fifty years ago was the last time Bournemouth managed to keep a clean sheet against Liverpool and back then they weren’t even named AFC Bournemouth. However, 50 years on and the Cherries have been in good shape, managing to stay in the Premier League and this season has seen Eddie Howe’s men take things to another level.

However, facing Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, a team challenging Manchester City for the title was always going to be tough.

The Reds too have been great so far this season, and their record has been stellar which includes 12 wins out of 15 games in the Premier League. With Liverpool playing a crucial mid-week game against Napoli, Jurgen Klopp rested a few key stars but that didn’t matter with Mohamed Salah showing his class with a hat-trick.

That allowed Liverpool to surge past Manchester City for now, with Pep Guardiola and his men playing Chelsea on Sunday. But given that they play Manchester United, Wolves, Newcastle and Arsenal before facing Manchester City themselves, the Reds need to get all the points they can.

Here are three reasons why Liverpool beat Bournemouth:

#3 Mr 500, James Milner can still play everywhere

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool FC - Premier League

He made his Premier League debut as a young 16-year-old for Leeds United all the way back in 2002 before moving to Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City and finally arriving at Liverpool. But, now a massive 500 Premier League appearances later and James Milner who is now 32 has shown he can still play everywhere. He started as a striker before cementing his place as a versatile midfielder.

However, with age comes change and Milner adapted beautifully to a more central position, running Manchester City’s midfield before moving to Liverpool. It’s really at Anfield the Englishman showed his ability to do anything for the team, playing as a left-back for the majority of the 16/17 season, with cameos as a midfielder.

Now on his landmark game, Jurgen Klopp, keeping in mind the midweek fixture against Napoli in the Champions League, opted to start the 32-year-old as a right back. This pitted Milner against the rapid Ryan Fraser and even Junior Stanislas, but the experienced star used everything at his disposal to make Liverpool’s right-hand side impenetrable.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement