Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Liverpool can win the title

Since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp as the Liverpool manager in 2015, they have looked a different side. Even though they have not managed to win a single trophy under Klopp yet, they have been runners-up of the EFL Cup (also known as the Carabao Cup) and the UEFA Europa League in 2015-16, apart from being the runners-up at the Champions League last season.

They have been known to play flamboyant football with a lot of flair. The only issue has been their consistency. Klopp had initially signed a three-year deal in 2015, which was extended till 2022 after some good performances by Liverpool.

The Liverpool management's trust in Klopp would deliver sooner rather than later. The wait for their 19th English Premier League title could be over this season.

Here are 3 reasons why Liverpool might win the Premier League title this season:

#3 Summer Transfers

Brazilian Goalkeeper Allison

Liverpool had an amazing transfer window this season. They have managed to buy some really good players and, in turn, strengthened their squad.

Liverpool surprised everyone by buying the Brazilian goalkeeper Allison from Roma at £67m. Allison had an exceptional last season at Roma. He had the best save success rate (80.1%) of any goalkeeper to make 20+ appearances in Serie A in 2017/18.

Out of 37 games played last season, he managed to get a clean sheet 17 times. Liverpool also bought another Brazilian namely, Fabinho, who plays as a right-back or as a defensive midfielder. The 24-year-old was bought from Monaco at £43.7m.

Liverpool also managed to buy the 23-year-old youngster, Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, at an undisclosed fee. He is described as a dynamic, box-to-box central midfielder. Another signing which came as a surprise was the 26-year old winger from Stoke City, Xherdan Shaqiri.

Manchester United also wanted the powerful winger but he chose Liverpool over all the other teams. Liverpool paid £13m to acquire his services. Shaqiri has been playing in the Premier League so that is an added advantage for Liverpool. All the signed players have an average age of 25 years. Klopp and Liverpool fans would be eager to see how they fit in the squad.

