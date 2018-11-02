Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool will beat Arsenal

Liverpool take on Arsenal at the Emirates in a huge game this weekend

This weekend sees more great Premier League action on offer, but the big game that really stands out is Saturday’s clash between title contenders Liverpool and Arsenal. The Emirates Stadium plays host to the match between the two sides, and with neither side having suffered a loss since August, something has to give.

So who will win? Can Unai Emery’s resurgent Gunners take what would be their biggest scalp of 2018/19 so far? Or will Jurgen Klopp’s men once again prove themselves to be superior – and prove that Arsenal still aren’t back to their best?

For me, the latter is more likely. Here are 3 reasons why Liverpool will beat Arsenal this weekend.

#1 Liverpool’s tighter defence

The addition of Alisson has bolstered Liverpool's defence hugely

Last season was a hugely successful one for Liverpool – they reached the final of the Champions League and secured their place at Europe’s top table again this season by finishing 4th in the Premier League, but it was quite clear that they were far from the finished article.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were notably impressive in attack, but had a soft underbelly – their defence was brought into question on numerous occasions, most notably in games against title rivals. They conceded 5 in a loss to Manchester City, 4 in a loss to Tottenham and 3 in a draw with Arsenal.

When 2017/18 was over, they’d scored a tremendous 84 goals – the second most in the league – but had conceded 38, more than any other side in the top 4. Klopp evidently spotted this weakness for himself and the last two transfer windows have seen him bolster his squad in the defensive area, signing centre-back Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The change thus far in 2018/19 has been pretty dramatic – not only have Liverpool conceded just 4 goals thus far compared to 16 at the same point last season, but in games against title rivals (Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea) they’ve only let in 2.

The addition of Alisson has added some much needed safe hands between the sticks to replace the calamity-strewn pair of Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, and Van Dijk has formed a mean partnership with both Joe Gomez and the resurgent Dejan Lovren.

Arsenal’s front line is formidable – Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are both dangerous strikers – but if any defence can keep them quiet throughout 90 minutes, it’s Liverpool’s.

