Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool will beat Arsenal

Liverpool’s march towards the Premier League title will be tested when they welcome Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday’s late kick-off. Jurgen Klopp’s men are the only remaining unbeaten side in the Premier League this season.

With half of the season gone, Liverpool have amassed 16 more points and conceded 16 fewer goals than at the same stage last season. They have also scored two more goals. This is a remarkable improvement from the team that finished last season in fourth place.

Arsenal meanwhile, comes into this encounter on the back of a disappointing draw at Brighton. The Gunners led at the Amex Stadium through their marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s fantastic finish before being pegged back. They now face a Liverpool side that is flying at the moment.

Here are three reasons why Liverpool will beat Arsenal on Saturday.

#1. Defensive crisis a major concern for Arsenal

There are situations when you can get away with playing the likes of Lichsteiner as a centre-back or a half-fit Laurent Koscienly. But the Gunners learned the hard lesson that at this level you simply cannot get away from such defensive partnerships. Southampton and Brighton took full advantage of Arsenal’s defensive frailties.

Unai Emery has a major concern on whom to select as Koscielny’s partner. The Frenchman suffered a minor foot injury at Brighton, but should be fit to play at Anfield. With Shkodran Mustafi, Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding still out, that leaves Nacho Monreal, whose fitness is uncertain, as an option to partner the Frenchman.

Arsenal are yet to keep a clean sheet away from home in the league this season and will come up against the deadliest trio in the Premier League at the moment. This could be a long evening for the North Londoners.

