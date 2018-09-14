Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool will beat Tottenham this Saturday

Nilalohit Mishra

Spurs play Liverpool tomorow at Wembley stadium in London

Liverpool will take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at Wembley, as the Reds look to continue their unbeaten run in the Premier League this season.

With four wins in as many games, the Merseysiders couldn't have asked for a better start to the season, and should they beat Spurs tomorrow, it would open up a nice little 6-point gap between the two sides.

Spurs, on the other hand, dropped three crucial points against Watford, losing 1-2 to the Hornets at Vicarage road last weekend, meaning they can't afford any more slip-ups if they are to stay on course in the title race.

Tottenham have only won once in the last six meetings between the two oufits. However, past results will hardly account for anything when the two side take the field tomorrow.

It goes without saying this won’t be an easy game for Liverpool. It never is against Spurs. But the Reds have improved a lot and with momentum on their side, they should have enough in the tank to come back to Merseyside with all three points in their kitty.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why Jurgen Klopp's side will get the better of Spurs this weekend.

#3 Spurs' poor defence so far

Spurs defence hasn't been upto the task so far this season

For starters, Spurs' defence doesn't look as solid as manager Mauricio Pochettino would have liked. While they haven't conceded too many goals, just one clean sheet in four games adds little to the confidence of their back-line who will be up against one of the fiercest attacking trio in the present era this Saturday.

Barring the game against Manchester United, they have conceded at least once in every game and that's against the attacks who haven't actually set the Premier League on fire yet.

This means they are allowing their opponents to create chances which is good news for Jurgen Klopp's men. While their lack of resolve has gone unpunished against Newcastle and Fullham, it will be suicidal against a high-flying Liverpool side who are yet to lose a game this term.

