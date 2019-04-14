×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United struggled against West Ham

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Feature
206   //    14 Apr 2019, 17:50 IST

Paul Pogba's brace from the penalty spot helped Manchester United get all 3 points
Paul Pogba's brace from the penalty spot helped Manchester United get all 3 points

Manchester United bagged all 3 points against the Hammers on Saturday despite a below-par performance at Old Trafford. Paul Pogba's brace from the penalty spot kept the Red Devils' hopes of finishing in the Champions League spot alive.

West Ham United started the game with great intensity and seemed determined to take the game to Manchester United from the start. The Hammers did manage to get the ball in the back of the net but were very unlucky as the goal was wrongly ruled out for offside.

Manchester United received a penalty after Robert Snodgrass barged into Juan Mata inside the penalty box and was brilliantly dispatched by Paul Pogba. West Ham dominated the game before the half-time whistle but was unable to get the equalising goal.

West Ham United continued with the same intensity in the second half and were rewarded with the equaliser in the 49th minute. The Red Devils were all over the place and West Ham United looked more likely to score the next goal. But a brilliant through ball from Paul Pogba split the West Ham defence and Anthony Martial found himself 1v1 with the goalkeeper.


Before he could dispatch his shot, Ryan Fredericks fouled him inside the box. Graham Scott was very well positioned to watch the incident and awarded Manchester United the 2nd penalty of the match. Paul Pogba scored his second from the spot with a great penalty to restore Manchester United's lead. The game ended 2-1 after 90 minutes.

The Red Devils looked the second best throughout the game and were lucky to get the 3 points. We pick 3 reasons why Manchester United struggled against the Hammers and delivered such a below-par performance at home:


#1 They were sloppy in midfield:


Juan Mata was not at his best against West Ham United
Juan Mata was not at his best against West Ham United

West Ham United came into the game with the intention to attack Manchester United and take the game to them from the first whistle. This left loads of spaces in the middle of the park for Manchester United to exploit.

Advertisement

But the Manchester United midfielders were unable to take advantage. They were too sloppy in possession and gave the ball away too many times during the transitions. They were unable to find the strikers with their passes during counter-attacks. Juan Mata didn't have the best of games yesterday and was guilty of losing the ball in key areas of the pitch.



#2 Playing Romelu Lukaku in wide positions:


Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has played in the wider positions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. The Belgian has got a brilliant left-foot and can deliver a dangerous balls into the box. But the Norwegian's decision to play him there yesterday wasn't his best decision. Manchester United needed a physical presence like Lukaku inside the 18-yard box to get in between the two centre-backs and attack the crosses.

But he found himself mostly in wide positions, delivering crosses he should be getting on the end of. The 20 crosses Manchester United put into the box might have caused West Ham some trouble if Lukaku played as the centre-forward yesterday.



#3 Lack of first-choice full-backs:


Felipe Anderson was too hot to handle for Marcos Rojo
Felipe Anderson was too hot to handle for Marcos Rojo

Ashley Young and Luke Shaw, both of Manchester United's first-choice full-backs were suspended for the clash against West Ham. Diogo Dalot and Marcos Rojo were called into the starting-XI to replace Young and Shaw respectively but didn't have the best of games yesterday. Dalot was struggling to defend against Lanzini and Snodgrass and the two managed to get past him numerous times on the right wing.

He also didn't offer much going forward and failed to put a decent cross into the box. On the other side, Felipe Anderson ran circles around Rojo and Anthony Martial had to drop deeper on the left-hand side in order to help his teammate.

As the two full-backs were struggling, Manchester United was forced to play through the middle which didn't suit them at all and that took a toll on their performance.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United West Ham United Romelu Lukaku Felipe Anderson Ole Gunnar Solskjær Old Trafford Football
Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
"Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that"- Bill Shankly MUFC supporter
Manchester United v West Ham United Predicted XI- Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and West Ham injury news, Suspension List and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 West Ham: 3 Takeaways from the match
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs West Ham United, Premier League 2018-19 | Match preview, team news, venue, where to watch and more 
RELATED STORY
Fans question referee as Man United somehow beat West Ham United 2-1 at Old Trafford 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United: 5 Men who won the game for Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat West Ham United to keep their top 4 hopes alive
RELATED STORY
Post-Match Tactical Analysis: Manchester United vs West Ham United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs West Ham United Preview & Prediction: EPL match preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal lost against West Ham United | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Why Marko Arnautovic is the maverick Manchester United need
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us