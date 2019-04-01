×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Tottenham lost to Liverpool

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
328   //    01 Apr 2019, 09:30 IST

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

A brilliant game was played between Liverpool and Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday and one that was won decisively by the Reds with a final-minute gaffe made by Tottenham's defenders. It was a fantastic match which see-sawed till the end and one that could not have provided a definite winner before the whistle blew.

Jurgen Klopp's men got the better out of Mauricio Pochettino's side clinically. We pick out three reasons why the Spurs eventually lost to Liverpool and why they are now level with Manchester United and just one point ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table.

1) Hugo Lloris' big-time error

A crestfallen Hugo Lloris
A crestfallen Hugo Lloris

France's World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris, who also captains Tottenham Hotspur, made a silly error and failed to deflect a shot coming in from a Mohamed Salah header which allowed Liverpool to get ahead in the ninetieth minute after a game which was see-sawing all the way.

A lot can be made out of that error and it is extremely easy for us to say things sitting a million miles away in front of a desk and away from the heat of the battle and the cauldron that is Anfield, but the standards Lloris had set for himself made it very difficult to accept the mistake that he made. He pushed the ball without conviction which then took centre-back Toby Alderweireld's inadvertent touch into the goal line.

2) Kieran Trippier's poor defensive abilities

Liverpool's Sadio Mane getting the better off Kieran Trippier
Liverpool's Sadio Mane getting the better off Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier returned to the Tottenham fold after being away for a long time due to injury and was not exactly at his best defensively on Sunday. Andrew Robertson's sublime pass which found Roberto Firmino, who in turn scored Liverpool's first goal, can be attributed to Trippier giving him too much space and failing to cut him down at the outset.

Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness tore into Trippier as well, saying that the England fullback is much better offensively than defensively. This can be a bit too harsh for someone who has returned to top-flight football after a long time but then you expect a lot more from England's World Cup star.

3) Ineffective Moussa Sissoko

Mousa Sissoko was left ruing chances missed
Mousa Sissoko was left ruing chances missed
Advertisement

If there was one player who was pathetic from across both the sides, it had to be Tottenham's French central midfielder Moussa Sissoko. Sissoko was unable to curb down the flow of the game when it got fast in the centre of the park nor could he distribute the ball as well as he and the Spurs fans would have liked him to.

To top it all, Sissoko missed a sitter of a chance later on in the game when he was one-on-one with only goalkeeper Alisson Becker in sight. He could have passed it to Heung-Min Son who was loitering nearby or made a clinical finish himself. Instead, that turned out to be the moment Tottenham figuratively lost the game.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Hugo Lloris Kieran Trippier Mauricio Pochettino Jurgen Klopp Anfield Stadium
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
Premier League 18/19; Liverpool vs Tottenham: 3 crucial factors to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: 3 men who won the game for Liverpool | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool vs Tottenham combined XI
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 ways to beat the Reds at Anfield 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Premier League Match Preview, Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineups - Premier League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Liverpool and Tottenham Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham: 3 key battles that you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham: 5 talking points ahead of the game
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Tottenham lost to Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes mad as Tottenham gifted Liverpool a 2-1 victory at Anfield Stadium  
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 33
03 Apr WAT FUL 12:15 AM Watford vs Fulham
03 Apr WOL MAN 12:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United
04 Apr MAN CAR 12:15 AM Manchester City vs Cardiff City
06 Apr SOU LIV 12:30 AM Southampton vs Liverpool
06 Apr AFC BUR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
06 Apr HUD LEI 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City
06 Apr NEW CRY 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
07 Apr EVE ARS 06:35 PM Everton vs Arsenal
09 Apr CHE WES 12:30 AM Chelsea vs West Ham
24 Apr TOT BRI 12:15 AM Tottenham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us