Premier League 2018/19: 3 tactical changes Liverpool have made this season

Hrishikesh Anand
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
184   //    16 Nov 2018, 15:02 IST

Klopp has brought about quite a few changes in Liverpool this season
Klopp has brought about quite a few changes in Liverpool this season

Liverpool are hot on the heels of Manchester City as they look to contend for the Premier League title. The Reds have played good football this season and if not for the sheer brilliance of Manchester City, they could have been leading the top flight of English football this season.

The Merseyside club have supplemented their potent attack with smart additions during the transfer market over the summer. Apart from that, other notable tactical changes also can be seen in Liverpool this year in comparison to last year's system as Jurgen Klopp has experimented with his side to find the perfect balance.

Here are 3 notable tactical changes that can be seen in Liverpool this season.

#1 Salah as a centre-forward

Salah has played through the middle this season
Salah has played through the middle this season

Mohamed Salah won the Premier League golden boot last year playing on the right flank where he posed a constant threat running into the space left behind the opposition wing-back. This position brought him 30 goals and many plaudits.

This season, Klopp has experimented with Salah by playing him through the middle or as a false-nine in a bid to accommodate Xherdan Shaqiri into the side as well. Salah has not been as prolific as last year but seems to be gradually settling into his new position.

However, if Salah cannot replicate his goal output from last season, it would be more sensible to restore him to the position he is comfortable in.

#2 Firmino in a deeper role

Firmino plays an important role in creating chances and also helps out defensively
Firmino plays an important role in creating chances and also helps out defensively

Roberto Firmino's development under Jurgen Klopp has been steady over the past few seasons. While Firmino isn't a 30 goal striker, his importance to Klopp's Liverpool cannot be overstated.

Firmino is a hardworking attacker who tracks back regularly and covers the entirety of the pitch but he also acts as a focal point for Liverpool's attack playing as a defensive forward and contributing assists to Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah while scoring 10-15 goals himself.

This season with Salah up-front, Firmino has been played as an attacking midfielder. As a result, his goal output has reduced but as is the case with new systems, may take time to be fully effective. Similar to the case of Salah, if these tactical tweaks affect Liverpool's much-feared attack, perhaps it's better to stick with the system that works.

#3 Midfield selection

Milner, as always, has been extremely reliable in Liverpool's midfield
Milner, as always, has been extremely reliable in Liverpool's midfield

Liverpool have used many different combinations in midfield this season. Naby Keita has struggled with injuries and Fabinho has been slowly introduced to English football. A significant difference over last season is the selection of the midfield trio based on the opposition.

Against relatively easier sides, Klopp has sometimes opted for more creativity in midfield, playing Keita and Wijnaldum together in front of Henderson who sits deep. When Keita isn't fit, Milner has been handed an advanced role.

Against the tougher sides, Liverpool have opted for more grit in midfield. Fabinho, despite his slow start in England, offers grit and aggression alongside the dynamic Wijnaldum. Henderson is great at retaining the ball and Milner is an ever-reliable player.

Naby Keita was expected to play a more important role but has unfortunately been at the end of injuries. Overall, Liverpool have a fantastic variety in midfield and almost any combination in the midfield is capable of complementing their dangerous attack.

Liverpool haven't had such a strong side in years and anything less than a sustained title challenge would be a disappointment for the fans. Liverpool's squad depth also allows them to challenge on many fronts. Klopp's tactical tweaks this season have been notable but whether this brings them the success that they have wanted for long remains to be seen.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
Hrishikesh Anand
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Writer,tactical analyst, Arsenal FC, Borussia Dortmund Work appeared on Outside Of The Boot, Chance Analytics and others
