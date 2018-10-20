Premier League 2018/19: 3 things to look out for on Matchday 9

Eddie Bradley FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 129 // 20 Oct 2018, 09:04 IST

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Domestic action returns at last after the international break and all eyes will be on the Premier League, with one of the biggest clashes of the season set to take place when Chelsea host Manchester United. However, there are plenty of other telling storylines as well and on that note, here are 3 things to look out for this weekend in the Premier League:

Are Chelsea facing United at a bad time?

After 45 minutes at Old Trafford two weeks ago, Utd fans would have been dreading the upcoming visit to Chelsea. Trailing 2-0 to a Newcastle team languishing at the bottom of the table, they were being outplayed - even outclassed - and were fortunate not to be further behind at the break.

A stirring second-half comeback, a last-minute headed winner by Alexis Sanchez and 3 crucial points dramatically changed the mood and expectations among the Old Trafford faithful. It was almost like old times to see a swarming second-half comeback and a goal scored in 'Fergie time'.

Undoubtedly that result, and the nature of the victory, will have given huge confidence and momentum to a team that previously appeared to be playing without conviction, coherence or structure.

It will, therefore, be of huge significance for the rest of the PL season to see if this was genuinely a turning point for United, or whether it proves to be only a temporary upward blip. Chelsea have been hugely impressive to date this year, have out-performed United in every metric and, in Eden Hazard, have the outstanding player of the season so far.

The bookies have Chelsea as big favourites, but it just might be that United's regained confidence and Mourinho's tactical nous could provide fertile ground for a slight upset. So fine are the margins that a United win will see them talked of as outside title contenders. Conversely, a 4th league defeat will surely end their title aspirations - even at this early stage of the season.

