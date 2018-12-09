×
Premier League 2018-19: 3 things we learned from Manchester United's 4-1 win against Fulham

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Feature
289   //    09 Dec 2018, 00:08 IST

Mourinho faced his old pal Ranieri at Old Trafford
Mourinho faced his old pal Ranieri at Old Trafford

United started the game the way they did against Arsenal, pressing higher and trying to put together a string of quick passes. The right flank looked ominous for the Red Devils with Dalot delivering some dangerous crosses into the box. Finally Ashley Young provided the breakthrough with a delightful curling shot on the top right-hand corner.

It was two within the first half an hour of the game as Mata carefully slotted home from Rashford's low cross. The fantastic first half was rounded off with Lukaku making it three before the break. 

Manchester United looked a bit complacent at the start of the second half allowing Fulham to have more possession in the game. However, against the run of play, Herrera got a glorious chance to increase the lead, but his shot went wide off the post. Fulham got the reward for their efforts as Kamara pulled one back from a penalty. 

Rashford sealed the points with a booming shot from outside the box beating Rico in his near post. It was a comfortable victory for United which moved them to sixth in the table. 

Here are the three things we learned from the game.

#3 A rare first-half dominance by the Red Devils


Young started the scoring for United in the first half
Young started the scoring for United in the first half

In recent times, United's lack of proactiveness in the first half has left the Red Devils to do it all in the second. However, today was a different proposition. 

Fulham was the ideal team for Jose Mourinho's side to start well and get the lead. The West London side has the worst defensive record in the League and is fighting against time to get out of the relegation zone. 

United was off from the word go and took the lead through Ashley Young. A few moments later, Rashford teed up Mata to double the lead for the Red Devils. However, the best part of the half was Lukaku getting into the scoreboard which would do his confidence a world of good. It was the for the first time so far this season that Mourinho's side took a three-goal lead in the opening 45 minutes of a match.

Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
