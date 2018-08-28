Premier League 2018-19: 3 ways for Manchester United to get back to winning ways

A souvenir of the glorious past of Manchester United

It has been nearly 5 years since Manchester United brought in David Moyes as a successor to Sir Alex Ferguson, with the hope that they would still continue to rule the Premier League. But that decision turned out to be a wrong one as neither Moyes nor his successor, Louis van Gaal were able to save the sinking ship.

Presently, José Mourinho also doesn't exhibit much promise. Last night's 3-0 thumping at the hands of Tottenham added further insecurity to Jose's future at the club and left doubts about the future of the club.

So, if United wishes to get back to winning ways these are the 3 things that they should do to once again become the dominant force in the Premier League that they once were.

#1 Bring in an attack-minded manager

Manchester United should consider bringing in an attacking manager like Zidane

Since Sir Alex, all United Managers have opted for a defensive style of play, which has frequently come under criticism from the United faithful. The ruthless nature that United once possessed seems to have gone resulting in the failure to get the better of their opponents.

An attacking manager like Zinedine Zidane may be the perfect solution to these problems. His charisma and stature may only be enough to lighten up the fans, and his attacking form of football to make opponents shudder.

#2 Bring the best out of their players

Romelu Lukaku's performance off late has been disappointing

With the likes of Sanchez, Pogba, Lukaku along with others in the team, one should expect United to be one of the favourites to win the league. However, by the looks of their current performance, United seem nowhere near Manchester City or Liverpool.

Klopp and Guardiola have gotten the best out of their star players and the fruits of this can be seen on the pitch. If Jose wants to restore Manchester United to its former glory, he needs to get the best out of his players and that needs to happen fast as the special one seems to be running out time.

#3 United needs to spend big

Ed Woodward needs to financially support his manager.

Though, United have got a few quality players in their team, they still need to invest in more quality performers if they want to reinstate themselves. The reason that City and Liverpool are performing well is because of their squad depth. Good teams need two to three quality players for most of the positions which United lack. Moreover, lack of varied quality also stifles creativity.

Jose had his targets set in this transfer window but was unable to realize most of them due to the lack of funds. Ed Woodward surely needs to take the matter more seriously and consider spending more for the betterment of the club.