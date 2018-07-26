Premier League 2018-19: 5 best free transfers till now

Shuvaditya Bose FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 760 // 26 Jul 2018, 23:02 IST

Jack Wilshere went to West Ham United for free

The hype of the FIFA World Cup 2018 is finally over after a month-long package of high-quality football and fans have got themselves some rest before their favourite clubs take the field again. But the managers of the clubs don't enjoy that privilege as they are now busy doing what they earn money for - building a strong squad.

It goes without saying that the current transfer market is a very inflated one. The zeros suffixing the numbers are staggering and all kinds of monetary records are being shattered, with Jurgen Klopp breaking the latest one on goalkeepers as he broke his bank to get the Brazilian shot-stopper Allison Becker in his team.

Yet, even in this market, there were a few quality players available for free. Let us now have a look at five such free signings made by Premier League clubs in 2018/19:

#5 Rui Patricio - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Patricio terminated his contract with Sporting CP

The new entrants of the league, Wolverhampton Wanderers have made some impressive signings for the upcoming season, but they hit the jackpot with goalkeeper Rui Patricio. The Portuguese last line of defence was exemplary in his nation's title-winning Euro 2016 campaign and carried his form into the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Wolves had their eyes on Patricio for quite some time and were willing to pay till £18m. However, that was not required as Patricio terminated his contract with his childhood club Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Apparently, around 50 Sporting CP fans assaulted their players and support staff while they were training for a cup final against Aves.

That drove some players to terminate their contracts by citing the 'just cause', and Wolves had their man, the one they were willing to pay the moon for, for free.

