Premier League 2018-19: 5 Liverpool players to watch out for this season

Devang R Joshi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.15K   //    06 Aug 2018, 22:23 IST

Manchester United v Liverpool - International Champions Cup 2018
Jurgen Klopp

The 2017-18 Premier League season turned out to be quite satisfactory for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool FC managed to produce some inspired performances that helped them finish 4th in the league table, with 75 points.

Liverpool will take heart from the fact that they made it to the final of the Champions League after a gap of 11 years. Though they lost the final to Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp’s men showed they can take on some of the heavyweights of European football.

Jurgen Klopp had stated that these performances will surely do a world of good for boosting his side’s confidence, which could further motivate them to deliver more such inspiring performances that could enhance his side’s chances in the upcoming season.

Liverpool might feel the pinch of losing out a player of Phillippe Coutinho’s class as the Brazilian was snapped up by Barcelona in the middle of last season. It also depends on what kind of formation Jurgen Klopp opts for and who could play the role of an attacking midfielder like Phillippe Coutinho.

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that they have enough players in their side who can match the quality of Coutinho. We take a look at 5 such players who could play a crucial role for Liverpool in the upcoming season.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah delivered some commanding performances in the last season and could once again be Liverpool’s go-to man in the forward line. Salah registered 32 goals in 36 games in the 2017-18 Premier League season, with 11 assists to his name in the last season.

Salah could once again be the guiding force for Liverpool in the forward line. He is quite incisive inside the box with his speed and dribbling. His deceptive runs can outclass the best defenses. The Egyptian has looked quite authoritative with his ability to hold the ball.

Salah has got this unique ability to operate from both sides of the flanks due to which the opponents have found it difficult to track his clever movements. Mohamed Salah can also be played as an attacking midfielder or as a second striker. His finishing too is absolutely superlative.

Salah had expressed his disappointment as he couldn’t take Egypt to the knock-out rounds of the just-concluded World Cup in Russia. Jurgen Klopp had stated that the Egyptian is eager to prove his worth in the upcoming Premier League season too. Salah will surely be a key figure in Liverpool’s campaign in the upcoming season. 


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Dejan Lovren Mohamed Salah Football Top 5/Top 10
Devang R Joshi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
