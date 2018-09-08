Premier League 2018/19: Ranking the 5 most underrated players of the current season.

Jamie Vardy has the capability of being a top gun

We have seen the likes of Sadio Mane, Sergio Aguero, and Eden Hazard climbing the ladder to become some of the most accomplished and successful football players in the world. Their individual accolades have outspoken the critics and analysts, as they continue to perform every single year without any hindrance. The kind of dominion that they put forward is evidence of the fact that a legacy is building itself.

The more we get to see every single year, the better we learn about the sport. The world of football has given us some of the brightest yet under-appreciated football stars that we will always remember. From the time of Vladimir Smicer being one of the most unnoticed players for Liverpool to the very recent prowess in the form of Andre Schurrle, who is a lad that needs some serious attention.

Legends have spoken of their prowess in numbers but there is always hope for more, as we rank the 5 most underrated yet talented footballers of the current Premier League season, who have not been noticed in the manner that they should have been. With the scouts and the managers watching, will they be making a name for themselves?

