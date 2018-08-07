Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19: 5 players who can help Manchester United win the title

G S Karthik Narayanan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
4.41K   //    07 Aug 2018, 20:09 IST

Manchester United 2013 Premier League Title
Manchester United's last Premier League Title came in the 2012-13 season

It has been exactly 5 years since Manchester United last lifted the Premier League title, in 2013, which was also Sir Alex Ferguson's last season in charge. Since then, they have never really come close to lifting the title again, with their 2nd place finish last season being their best, albeit they ended a whopping 19 points behind the champions Manchester City.

This is Mourinho's third season in charge of course, and this could be make-or-break for him, considering his lack of success here until now.

However, Manchester United do have a strong squad and with maybe a little reinforcement, could very well challenge Manchester City for the title this season. If that Manchester United title charge does indeed materialize, here are 5 Manchester United players who could prove to be the key to success:

Number 1: David de Gea

David de Gea
'Dave Saves'

It's not a surprise that David de Gea is on this list. He has been the key for Manchester United for quite a few seasons now.

He's won the United 'Player of the Season' award 4 times in the last 5 years now and what is more, he deserves every single one of them. His spectacular saves have kept Manchester United in the game time and time again.

There's no doubt then that any Manchester United title charge would entail yet another superb season from the Number One. They say that goals win matches, but clean sheets win titles. I'm sure de Gea would be happy to oblige.

Number 2: Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly
Eric Bailly

There can be no doubt, that Eric Bailly, when fit, is the best defender at the club. He is physically imposing, technically gifted and most importantly, composed and calm both with the ball and without.

So far, however, he hasn't had an injury-free, complete season at Manchester United, appearing just 38 times for United in the Premier League over his two seasons here. Should he remain injury free though, he would most likely be part of Mourinho's preferred center-back pairing.

Manchester United are reportedly pursuing a last-minute deal for Toby Alderweireld this window. Even if this doesn't materialize however, they still have a solid defender in Eric Bailly, provided he manages to remain fit. So, should Manchester United miss out on reported top target Alderweireld, Eric Bailly's fitness and form will become important factors in deciding their fortunes this season.

