Premier League 2018/19: 5 players who could join bigger sides in future

Ninad Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7 // 04 Nov 2018, 05:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wolves' Ruben Neves is one of the Premier League's fastest rising stars

It's safe to say that the best football players usually begin their respective professional careers featuring at some of the most under-rated sides - where they showcase their potential and naturally attract the attention of top clubs.

Examples including Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and N'Golo Kante all show how it's possible for top players to start somewhere small before progressing and establishing themselves on the world's biggest stage. This season's Premier League campaign is no different either, providing some of the most under-rated talents too.

It's allowed a platform for the likes of Leicester's James Maddison to flourish, while young starlet Ryan Sessegnon continues to mature into a quality footballer. This list takes a look at five such players who have justified their worth in various ways this term and, should they remain consistent, there's no reason why they will not earn big-money moves elsewhere in future.

#5 Roberto Pereyra (Watford)

Pereyra's quality is not a question - but consistency at the highest level will propel him to greater heights

The 27-year-old Argentine attacking midfielder has enjoyed a great start to the campaign and also attracted attention from some European sides outside England's top-flight by doing so.

Having established himself as a versatile goal-scoring midfielder, the former Juventus man is capable of playing in a range of different creative positions across Javi Gracia's frontline.

Speculation suggested he'd make a return to Italy, with Serie A sides Napoli and Torino both interested this past summer - but instead he opted to remain with the Hornets and is benefiting from more consistent displays.

1 / 5 NEXT