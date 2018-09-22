Premier League 2018/19: 5 players who have made great starts to the season

Syed Shaiban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 166 // 22 Sep 2018, 18:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Premier League has started off on a remarkable note once again and even after five exciting game-weeks, the frenzy hasn't died and everything seems to be fresh. It was probably very easy for people to point out teams that would excel, teams like Manchester City, Liverpool or maybe even Chelsea and Manchester United but very few would have expected certain players from certain clubs to have solid starts that would probably define their season.

Heading into game-week six of the league, here are five players to watch out for, for the rest of the season as they've kicked off their campaign in a stupendous fashion.

#1 Neil Etheridge - GK - Cardiff City

Cardiff City do find themselves near the bottom of the table, just a place off the relegation spots but their silver-lining in this tough start has been their keeper Neil Etheridge. Time and again he's flown off of his line and made some commendable saves.

He started the season by saving a penalty and went on to play a humongous role in Cardiff's draw against Newcastle by keeping his first clean-sheet and saving another penalty. He kept another clean-sheet against Huddersfield but couldn't do much against the London giants Arsenal and Chelsea.

Etheridge has shown that he can be a brick wall for Cardiff and produce brilliant saves but the team's fate does depend on how well they complement and shield their keeper. Etheridge is a must watch as the season progresses.

1 / 5 NEXT