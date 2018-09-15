Premier League 2018-19: 5 reasons why we should not underestimate Mourinho's Manchester United

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United has endured a tough start in the Premier League in the 2018-19 season. The two wins against Leicester and Burnley should be good indications for any team in the Premier League but the loss to Brighton away and a humbling defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford meant the Mourinho's third season curse was still in question.

Its not all gloomy for Jose Mourinho

Here, we look at the 5 reasons why in spite of a slow start to the Premier league, we should still look forward to Jose Mourinho and believe that he can turn the tables around this time.

#1 David De Gea is the best goalkeeper in the world

Any good team playing at the top-most level of football, requires a world class goalkeeper. And in that department Manchester United have one of the best, if not the best goalkeeper in their team. De Gea had around 3 saves per match and in 241 matches of Manchester United till date, he has kept 94 clean sheets.

David De Gea in action in England v Spain - UEFA Nations League A

These numbers are not only impressive in terms of the goals saved but also the fact that he has more than 1500 accurate long balls means that his overall contribution to the team is vital. Another impressive number that since he joined the Reds, he has only committed 6 errors leading directly to a goal. The Golden Glove award winner for the 2017-18 season will be a key player for Mourinho for things to fall in place.

