Premier League 2018-19: 5 Talking Points from Gameweek 16

pAnde shantanu
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
66   //    14 Dec 2018, 13:12 IST

Kante celebrating his goal against City

This weekend that saw a few exciting games also saw Manchester City take their first loss of the season. Liverpool surged to the top of the Premier League. Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United took all 3 points to keep the race for Champions League places as interesting as ever. Everton and Watford played out an entertaining 2-2 draw, whereas Fulham, Southampton and Huddersfield all suffered defeats, confining them to the relegation places as we approach the halfway mark of the PL season.

Here we take a look at some of the major talking points from last weekend's action in the Premier League.

#1 Chelsea and Kante show Manchester City are not Invincible

The biggest game of the weekend was between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge. Kante's goal (a rarity in itself) and David Luiz's header led Chelsea towards a rare victory over last year's Champions. Both the teams started without specialized strikers in their starting XIs. But, looking at the result, City were the team which missed that focal point in their attacks. Sergio Aguero is injured and Gabriel Jesus has been misfiring for a long time now.

If City want to be the best in Europe and the world, then they could do with a striker who will lead them to Glory in the Champions League.

#2 Liverpool & Manchester United gearing up for the big one

Salah scoring a timely hat-trick
Salah scoring a timely hat-trick

Liverpool and Manchester United prepared for next weeks big game at Anfield by scoring 4 goals each. For Liverpool, this game came as a confirmation that Mohamed Salah has found his form again. Salah scored a hat-trick, moving to the top of the PL scoring charts. Klopp will be glad that Salah has found his groove as Liverpool go into the festive period where they have to face Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City in a period of under 3 weeks.

Manchester United's 4-1 win against bottom-placed Fulham will give them confidence before the big game next week. Goals from 4 different goalscorers in Young, Mata, Lukaku and Rashford will give the side a huge boost ahead of the game against arch-rivals Liverpool.

For Liverpool though, a win against United will confirm their status as the PL pacesetters. On the other hand, a win for Manchester United, will ensure that Mourinho's United have a say in this season's title race.

pAnde shantanu
CONTRIBUTOR
A lover of all things football :-) , An Arsenal Fan through and though Love the premier league and its competitiveness
