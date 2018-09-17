Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5

Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

1. Liverpool continues their winning streak, while Tottenham crumble:

Before coming into this match, Liverpool had won all of their first four games whereas Tottenham had won their first three before going down to Watford before the international break.

Liverpool started the match with a familiar 4-3-3 with the fearsome trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino upfront. Wijnaldum was starting this match ahead of the rested Jordan Henderson. Tottenham started with a 4-4-2 with Harry Kane and Lucas Moura leading the attack in the absence of Dele Alli.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Throughout the match, the wide array of combination play that we have witnessed Tottenham produce every match was missing. Liverpool capitalised on this and Wijnaldum scored from a corner. This highlighted another issue for Tottenham which has been defending set pieces. Firmino struck another goal in the second half to make it 2-0 and while Lamela did score a late goal in extra time, it was never going to be enough. In the end, Tottenham suffered consecutive losses in the Premier League for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Liverpool face French champions PSG at Anfield while Tottenham travels to Milan to face Inter in the UEFA Champions League mid-week fixtures.

