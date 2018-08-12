Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: 5 things we learned from day 1

Rashi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
597   //    12 Aug 2018, 10:19 IST

Watford v Newcastle United - Premier League
The Premier League is underway again

The 22nd Season of the Premier League got off to an explosive start as Manchester United beat Leicester City 2-1 in a thrilling game on Friday night at Old Trafford.

Manchester United took the lead thanks to a third-minute penalty from World Cup winner, Paul Pogba, and then extended it in the 83rd minute through Luke Shaw. Leicester got one back in injury time after Jamie Vardy pounced on a ball from Ricardo Pereira.

Despite the rumours of a fallout, Jose Mourinho named Pogba as his captain for the first game of the season. World Cup semi-finalist Romelu Lukaku started on the bench for United. Another World Cup semi-finalist, Jamie Vardy was on the substitute bench for Leicester.

United was awarded a penalty in the third-minute as Daniel Amartey handled the ball in the box. Pogba made no mistake from the spot as he opened the scoring. Leicester slowly grew into the game but couldn’t find the net thanks to two brilliant save from De Gea either side of halftime. He miraculously stopped James Madison’s shot in the first half and pulled off another save in the second half to deny Demarai Gray.

Then in the 83rd minute, Shaw’s persistence saw him scoring from a fortuitous bouncing ball to put United up 2-0. Later in the game, Jamie Vardy’s awareness, and position helped him opening his account for the season.

Here are the five things that we learned from the matchday 1 of the Premier League:

#1 Manchester United’s Pre-season problems


Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Mourinho during the match

Most of the last few weeks have been spent with Mourinho mourning about how the owners were not backing him in the transfer market. United's manager was desperate to sign a central defender and had sights on a host of players including Leicester City’s Harry Maguire. In the end, they signed nobody and were forced to start this game with Bailly and Lindelöf.

United seemed to have put all those worries behind them as they took the lead in the third minute. However, Leicester slowly grew into the match and started controlling it.

In the end, Mourinho showed to the world that he knows how to win a game despite not controlling a match from start to finish.

It wasn’t an excellent performance, but in the end United delivered. An opening day victory against a top half club will boost their confidence a lot.

They will only get better from here especially once Lukaku, Young, and Matic comes back.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Leicester City Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho
Rashi
CONTRIBUTOR
Blogger, Writer, Virtual Assistant and an Avid reader.
Premier League Recap: Day 1
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City: 5 Talking Points...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Player Ratings From their 2-1 win Vs...
RELATED STORY
PL 2018/19: Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City; 3 key...
RELATED STORY
5 positives to take from Manchester United's win over...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City: Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City: 4 key takeaways
RELATED STORY
3 men under the spotlight for the Premier League opener
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about the history of the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Key Takeaways for Manchester United from their game...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us