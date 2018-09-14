Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19: 5 things which Unai Emery can change in the current Arsenal setup

Vishal
Top 5 / Top 10
14 Sep 2018, 08:32 IST

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Unai Emery still has a lot of work to do at the Emirates

At the end of the 2017-18 season, Arsene Wenger left Arsenal and along with that left behind his 22-year-old legacy having several ups and downs throughout his tenure. The new manager appointed by Arsenal was ex-PSG manager Unai Emery.

Emery has already tasted success with Sevilla winning three consecutive Europa league titles and also winning the Ligue 1 and 4 domestic cups with PSG in France. The Arsenal board gave clear indications that it was Emery's attention to detail of the current Arsenal players that convinced them to hand him the job over the other contenders.

But in the current season, having already suffered 2 losses to Chelsea and Manchester City and accrued two victories over West Ham and Cardiff, it's clear that Arsenal still need a few changes.

Here are 5 things which Unai Emery can change in the current Arsenal setup:

#1 Make Bernd Leno the first choice goalkeeper

Club Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal - International Champions Cup 2018
It's time to hand Leno starts in the league

The current first-choice goalkeeper is the 36-year-old Petr Cech and is clearly past his prime now. The fact that Cech is liable to make a mistake every other match has proven costly for Arsenal in the previous season as well.

But the problem is not just in terms of goalkeeping, it is in terms of how Emery likes his teams to play- building up from the back. In this style of play, Petr Cech has proven to be a casualty. He is susceptible to weak passing and poor ball control as has already been demonstrated in the first few matches.

So, its better for the arrival from Bayer Leverkusen to get his due and he would be an upgrade both in terms of goalkeeping and ball possession.

Vishal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
