Premier League 2018-19: 5 underrated goal machines who could challenge for Golden Boot

When we think of the probable top five goal scorers for the 2018-2019 EPL season, the names of Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane, Mohammed Salah and Jamie Vardy are the obvious ones that strike our mind.

But 2018-2019 season is a tricky one, where players from the newly promoted teams also have equal chances of making the list. The league has become highly competitive and teams like Fulham, Wolves, Brighton are challenging the table toppers to earn their wins.

Here we look at the list of five underrated goal scorers who could go all guns blazing this season and challenge the elites.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham FC)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham FC - Premier League

The tall Serbian has been a surprise package this season after a permanent move to Craven Cottage from Newcastle. The 24-year-old striker is in rich vein of form netting 4 goals in 5 appearances so far for the Lilywhites.

In 5 matches, he had a whopping 10 shots on target with a shot accuracy of 50% and had hit the woodwork twice. This compares to 7 shots on target for Aguero and 9 shots on target for Mohammed Salah. He has become the focal point of Fulham attack and his sense of being wanted at the club has drastically improved his performance.

With Andre Schurrle and Luciano Vietto in the flanks and a creative presence of Jean Micheal Seri in the midfield, Fulham looks threatening on paper and Mitrovic could the driving force earning them a top ten finish this season.

Marko Arnautovic (West Ham United FC)

Everton FC v West Ham United - Premier League

On his day, this 29-year-old Austrian is simply unplayable. He has almost all the attributes of a perfect striker - attitude, presence on the ball and lethal finishing.

Although West Ham United didn't have a perfect start under their new manager Pelligrini, Arnautovic managed to score 3 goals in 5 appearances. He looked lively in all their performances and spearheaded Hammers to their first win of the season against Everton in Gameweek 5.

If West Ham wishes to be in the top half of the table this season, then lots of goals have to come from their go-to man Marko Arnautovic.

Richarlison (Everton FC)

Everton FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Richarlison looks a real goal threat after reuniting with his former boss Marco Silva at Everton. The Toffees have played some attacking football this season and Richarlison seems to be at the heart of all their moves.

Within few appearances for the toffees, Richarlison has gathered huge support from the fans and seems to be growing in confidence. He has scored 3 goals in 3 appearances for the Toffees and looks absolutely lethal in front of goal.

A fully fit Richarlison has significant chances of making the top goal scorers list this season.

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace FC)

Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The fact that Zaha is the second most fouled player in the Premier League since 2013 partly implies how big a goal threat he is. Zaha is only behind Chelsea's Eden Hazard in the list of most fouled players since 2013.

A hugely talented winger with lots of tricks and creative flair to his game is truly a special player. The talented Ivorian has 3 goals to his name in 4 matches so far this season and is expected to play a bigger role as the season progresses.

Having committed to Selhurst Park for the next five seasons till the end of the 2022-2023 campaign, Zaha looks more composed on his work and will be the trump card for Roy Hodgson going forward.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool FC)

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

After a mesmerizing run for Liverpool last season, the attacking trio of Liverpool (Mane, Salah, Firmino) garnished much attention around the global football fraternity. At that time, Mohammed Salah was rated as a world's great football talent only next to Ronaldo and Messi.

But the one name who was not recognized much for his performances was the Senegalese winger Sadio Mane. With 10 goals in the Premier League last season, he had contributed more to the team with his work rate and performances than the number quantify.

A truly versatile player, Sadio Mane is more than a just quick and energetic winger. He is an intelligent reader of the game who can dribble, run at defenders, make defence-piercing passes and shoot from distance with both feet.

2018-2019 season could be the perfect stage for him to score big. He has been the top goal scorer for Liverpool so far this season with 4 four goals in 5 appearances. If his form continues, he could really challenge the top goal scorers ranking.