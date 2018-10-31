Premier League 2018-19: 5 players who have exceeded expectations

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 971 // 31 Oct 2018, 22:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Premier League 2018-19 is already 10 game-weeks old already!

For the first time in the Premier League’s illustrious history, three teams are yet to be beaten after the culmination of the first 10 games. Liverpool and Manchester City are still separated by goal difference while Chelsea lie a couple of points behind in third. Arsenal are back in contention for the Champions League spots, rounding off the top four.

Like every season, all the top teams have some in-form players who have spearheaded their challenge. While football will forever remain the ultimate team game, having a player or two capable of turning the game on its head is an asset any side would love to boast of.

As expected, the big players such as Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have come to the party. However, there have been several players who have exceeded expectations unexpectedly, catapulting their sides to the upper trenches of the table.

Through this article, we would look at 5 such players who have enjoyed a stellar run and deserve praise for their performances this season.

Without wasting further time, let us take a look at them individually:

#5 Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

At this juncture, Shaw is one of Manchester United’s most in-form players

Luke Shaw was signed by Manchester United a few years back and he was expected to fill the void created by the legendary Patrice Evra. However, numerous injuries led to his development being stalled for quite some time. Before the 2018-19 season began, many believed that Shaw could well fall into the ‘unfulfilled potential’ category.

On several occasions in the last two seasons, Shaw had been the subject of criticism from his manager, Jose Mourinho. However, on the sheer weight of performances, he seems to have finally won the trust of his Portuguese manager. At this juncture, Shaw is one of Manchester United’s most in-form players.

Shaw’s career slowed down due to injuries but there is a feeling that his career could get reignited by the time this season comes to a close. The left-back has been sensational at both ends of the pitch and also grabbed his first league goal in the process.

However, the biggest positive has been his 1v1 defending. Manchester United have major problems at the back at this moment, but fortunately, Shaw isn’t one of them. If he continues performing at a similar level, he could finally bethe player he was touted to become all those years ago.

A season that started with major question marks over Shaw is quickly turning into a season where he finally finds the code to unlock his vast potential.

1 / 5 NEXT