Premier League 2018-19: 8 hidden gems to look out for

Andrew Pollard FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 5.79K // 24 Jul 2018, 04:34 IST

It’s nearly that time of the year again. You know, that time of the year when the English Premier League – arguably the most exciting league in European football – gets ready to get underway once more.

Ahead of the 2018/2019 campaign, many fans are salivating at the prospect of seeing some of the beautiful game’s biggest-name players performing for a global audience. Names such as Kevin De Bruyne, Mo Salah, Paul Pogba, Harry Kane, Eden Hazard, and, err, Cenk Tosun are amongst the many top-tier superstars that fans are hopeful of seeing big things from this season. But maybe there will be some other names who fly under the radar a little and end the season as one of the Premier League’s surprise packages.

While there are always those true superstar names that you can rely on to perform season after season, there are just as many unheralded heroes who surprisingly outshine some of those with greater reputations. And that’s what we’re going to explore here.

You see, here we have eight names who could well prove to be the hidden gems of the 2018/2019 Premier League season.

#8 Erik Durm

Huddersfield Town Unveil New Signing

Many an eyebrow was raised when German full-back Erik Durm made the move from Borussia Dortmund to David Wagner’s Huddersfield. For those who follow the Bundesliga, you’ll be aware that the 26-year-old didn’t have the best of campaigns in 2017/2018 – but he could well be back on track as he gets to grips with the English Premier League in this upcoming season.

Last season, Durm had numerous injury setbacks and didn’t play a single game for Dortmund. Back in 2014, though, the exciting full-back was part of the Germany team that won the World Cup in Brazil. With seven international caps to his name, injuries have provided Durm with plentiful setbacks over the past few years.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner was in charge of Borussia Dortmund’s second team during Durm’s younger years, and if anyone can get this one-time prospect back to his best, it’s Wagner. Added to that, the manager himself has publicly discussed how Durm “passed our medical with flying colours.”

A former striker, Durm loves to get involved in the attacking side of the game, not to mention he has an eye for goal. If David Wagner can get him firing on all cylinders, Huddersfield will have a fantastic player on their hands.

