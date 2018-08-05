Premier League 2018/19: A preview of the three newly promoted sides

Annmay Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 205 // 05 Aug 2018, 21:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Fulham v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship

English football has four top divisions (although they have eleven divisions in total). Each team claws and scratches their way to the top tier of football -The Premier League. However, life in The Premier League has proven difficult for many newly promoted sides.

Despite this, the three newcomers last season - Brighton and Hove Albion, Huddersfield and Newcastle, all managed to stay in the top league for another season.

With the arrival of tactically skilled managers and youth players, the newly promoted teams have given top clubs a run for their money at times.

The newcomers this season will be looking to do the same and might even pull off bigger upsets. So let's take a look at the three new boys of the Premier League

#1 Fulham

Widely regarded as the team playing the most attractive football in the championship last season, Fulham plays the ball from the back and pass the ball around till they are able to find an opening

The most entertaining team of the three, Fulham play attractive attacking football. Finishing just two points below Cardiff City, Fulham finished third in the championship. They would go on to beat Aston Villa in the playoffs to win back their place in the league.

With the new transfers of Jean Seri and Andre Schurrle, the London club have made it evident that they are not playing around. Under the management of Slaviša Jokanović, Fulham has made immense progress.

Jokanović has managed in seven clubs in six years and will have to use his experience and intelligence to keep Fulham in the Premier League.

Summer Signings

It was an eventful transfer window for Fulham. Signing three players on a permanent deal and one player on a loan deal. The most prominent signing is the signing of Jean Micheal Seri. The 26-year-old was linked to top clubs like Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City last summer.

However, the deal was broken down. Despite an inferior 2017/18 season, Seri will provide something that Fulham lacked - a No.8 player. He will disrupt opposition play and set up a play for Fulham with his technical ability. This also allows Tom Cairney to play with more freedom and gives Fulham a more defensively capable and flexible team built around Seri.

Fulham also brought in Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle. Despite not finding his footing at his former club, Mitrovic will look to get back to his scoring ways under Jokanović. Finally, Alfie Mawson provides defensive stability and a threat during set pieces.

The London Club has also roped in former Chelsea player Andre Schurrle from Borussia Dortmund on a loan deal. The forward still has a point to prove after he was left out of the Germany squad for the 2018 World Cup. He will look to contribute positively to the team and become a top player in the Premier League again

Tactics

Slavisa Jokanović plays a 4-3-3 formation. This formation relies heavily on the wingers. Fulham majorly attacks using the width which is seen in the success of Ryan Sessegnon and now West Ham full-back Ryan Fredericks.

Widely regarded as the team playing the most attractive football in the championship last season, Fulham plays the ball from the back and pass the ball around till they are able to find an opening.

Fulham also loves to overload players and build on one side and then score on the other. This is done with the help of the pace of the wingers and wingbacks.

Fulham builds on one side of the pitch attracting the opposition's defenders to that side. They employ decoy runs and quick build-up play on the side to ensure space on the opposite side of the pitch.

Once a player on the opposite side is in space, they play a sudden through ball to him which more than often ends in a goal.

Along with these clever offensive tactics, Fulham press high. They are a trigger oriented pressing side.

The triggers include when the opposition player takes a bad touch or when the opposition plays a lateral ball. The Fulham players cut the passing lanes and hope to win the ball for a quick turnover.

Prediction

Fulham is a strong side and with the new recruits, they could give a fight to most mid-card clubs.

Although they will not attain the success of the same magnitude of their fellow London clubs(barring Crystal Palace and maybe, West Ham), they will certainly be looking at finishing between the 11th and 14th position.

For a newly promoted side, that position is not bad at all and is seen as a huge success.

1 / 3 NEXT