Premier League 2018-19: AFC Bournemouth season preview

Bournemouth's journey to the Premier League was simply incredible. However, in my opinion, their survival campaigns have been massively overlooked. The Cherries perhaps haven't been given enough credit for their achievements and when they look at their squad, they've sneakily assembled a side that in 2-3 years could become a force in the Premier League.

However, I have to admit with just two signings coming in this season I don't believe the starting XI of the Cherries has been improved. Diego Rico appears to be a good signing and we know the impact David Brooks had at Sheffield United but I feel the majority of Premier League sides have improved their starting line-ups this season meaning Bournemouth might be dragged into a relegation battle if things don't go their way.

One thing is for sure, they must begin this season better than their last.

The squad

Goalkeepers

The signing of Asmir Begovic was a massive coup for Bournemouth last season and he proved his worth with some decent performances last season. If the Bosnian shot-stopper suffers an injury they've got the experienced Artur Boruc waiting in the wings.

Fullbacks

With new signing Diego Rico joining Charlie Daniels as Bournemouth's left wing-back option they have got good cover there, this is added to the bonus of having Adam Smith or Jordon Ibe as options at right-back. Tyrone Mings and Simon Francis can also play right-back but both have been utilised in a central role recently.

Centre-backs

With Francis, Nathan Ake and Steve Cook as regular starters for Bournemouth they could possibly do with one or two back up centre backs to bolster their options.

Central midfielders

Central midfielders are where Bournemouth are almost overloaded for me, With Lewis Cook, Dan Gosling and Andrew Surman fighting it out for the two spots it'll be interesting to see the rotation the Cherries implement this season.

Emerson Hyndman and Harry Arter will be set for sporadic starts across the season and will likely bring lots of energy to a tired midfield later in the season. However, a better partner alongside Lewis Cook could see Bournemouth improve this season.

Wingers

Bournemouth are also blessed in the wings - Jordon Ibe and Josh King were regular starters last season but King often moved into a central position with injuries to Callum Wilson. Junior Stanislas and Ryan Fraser will also be set for regular starts across the season.

Strikers

With Wilson, King, Lys Mousset and Jermaine Defoe as their attacking options, Bournemouth have multiple strikers of a similar level who can equally damage teams across the season.

One to watch: Jordon Ibe

Best signing: David Brooks

Weak link: Dan Gosling/Andrew Surman

Players needed: 2

