Premier League 2018-19: Analyzing Liverpool's summer signings

Seven clean sheets in twelve Premier League games.

After the impressive challenge Liverpool put up in the Champions League last year, they were always going to spend big to improve on their squad. Over the summer, around £170 million was spent to bolster the Reds' options.

Alongside the previously agreed Naby Keita arrival, we saw Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker all join the Anfield club, with the latter arriving for a then-world record fee for a goalkeeper.

The season started extremely well for Liverpool, with seven wins in their first seven games. There were a few dropped points and dodgy performances, particularly at European away games, but the Reds have been able to maintain their impressive start and sit in second place, behind the unbelievable Manchester City. The new signings have all contributed in their own ways, some more than the others.

All four players who signed for Liverpool in the summer have made some sort of impact at the club so far, but there is a considerable difference in how much impact has been made. How do they stack up against each other so far? Here is a look at each of Liverpool's four summer signings, based on the impact made by them.

Naby Keita

Naby Keita signed for Liverpool in 2017, agreeing to join the club the next summer. There was a lot of hype surrounding the Guinean midfielder, as he enjoyed an impressive preseason.

Keita started his Liverpool career really well, with a couple of dynamic performances during the Reds’ perfect start to their league season. He was impressive and ready to take the Premier League by storm. However, he wasn't able to sustain his great start.

Keita had a few poor performances, not doing much, in September and fell out of the team. He got a back injury during the away defeat to Napoli and while he returned that weekend, the international break caused more problems for the midfielder and Liverpool. The former RB Leipzig man is nearing a return from his hamstring injury and will hope that he can finally get going and deliver the way fans were expecting him to when he first arrived at Anfield.

