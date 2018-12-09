Premier League 2018-19; Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield: 5 Talking Points

Torreira's stunning bicycle kick earned Arsenal all three points

Huddersfield faced off against Unai Emery's rejuvenated Arsenal side on Saturday afternoon. Arsenal having an unbeaten run of 20 games came into the game looking to extend their unbeaten run and move up in the points table. Huddersfield, being in the relegation zone only had one goal, get a point and get out of Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery made a few changes in his team from the midweek draw against Manchester United. Rob Holding's injury should have forced Emery to go back to a four-man defense but instead, he kept the three-man defense with Lichtsteiner at the back. In the front, Aubameyang continued to start but this time with only Lacazette for support.

The first half had no goals for both sides with Arsenal missing easy chances. Aubameyang missed a simple tap-in while Alexandre Lacazette blasted a shot over the bar. Torreira managed to force the only save from Lossl in the first half. Huddersfield continued to hold their defense tight in the second-half with no headway for the Gunners. It was late in the 83rd minute that Arsenal took the lead through Lucas Torreira's brilliant bicycle kick.

The Gunners managed to see off Huddersfield with the only goal. They moved to the third spot in the table which later changed to fifth following Chelsea and Tottenham's wins. Huddersfield stays at the 17th spot, still in the relegation zone.

Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Huddersfield came in for a point but left empty-handed

Huddersfield was at the mercy of some missed chances but they showed no intentions to attack

Huddersfield's intentions were clear from the beginning of the game. They sat back in their area looking to defend anything and everything while looking to hit on the break. The mindset that they possessed from the start was to get a draw.

They managed to hold tight in the first half with minor scares from Aubameyang and Lacazette. But Arsenal did not manage many clear-cut opportunities at goal thus going into half-time scoreless. The visitors continued their gameplan from the first half but Arsenal's attack became more and more lethal with time.

They were unlucky on one occasion when Sokratis pushed Depoitre off the ball and a penalty was not awarded. Although not fatal, it was a foul and a foul inside the box is a penalty. Apart from that, Huddersfield did not show any intent in going forward with the ball or hitting the counter attacks. All they cared about is a point which they could not get as Arsenal managed to get a goal somehow.

Huddersfield looked like a team that is in the relegation zone, not one which wants to do something about it. Lack of intent cost the Terriers.

