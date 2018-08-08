Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal goalkeepers  and their roles at the Emirates this season

Rachel Syiemlieh
08 Aug 2018, 21:16 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal - International Champions Cup 2018
Cech

Arsenal's season under Unai Emery is set to begin this Sunday and given that the new boss has brought in goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen, the Emirates is set to see a shake-up in between the posts this season.

Undoubtedly, all four goalkeepers would be fighting for a place in the starting eleven, but it would be interesting to see how Emery is going to utilise them throughout the season.

Let's have a look at the roles the goalkeeping corps at the Emirates will play this upcoming season:

#1 Petr Cech

Since he was famously brought in for £10m in a transfer-barren summer at the Emirates, Petr Cech remained the first-choice goalkeeper under Arsene Wenger. He didn't start badly at all with the 36-year-old experiencing highs and lows throughout his time in North London. However, last season saw a decline in Cech's performance as he worked his way down the curve to the point where Wenger gave David Ospina several minutes in the Premier League as well as Europa semi-final legs towards the end of the season.

Following the signing of Bernd Leno, the former Chelsea man will spend this season proving he still has what it takes to compete. He proved this during the pre-season friendlies, having saved a number of crucial shots: one against Atletico Madrid and two against Chelsea, denying Alvaro Morata and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Cech has not shied away from what is to come either, having stated, "for every player you do your best, then the manager has his choice to make”.

Cech also has legend David Seaman backing him for the No.1 position in the upcoming campaign. Seaman endorsed the goalkeeper saying, “Would I start the season with Cech? I think so... Emery will be watching in training and in the friendly games to see who is performing the best... But I would still go with Petr Cech.”


