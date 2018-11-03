Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal highly incapable of warding off Liverpool force

Unai Emery vs Jurgen Klopp

Another marquee clash takes place in the Premier League this Saturday when Arsenal welcome Liverpool at the Emirates. The Gunners' winning run was broken by a draw against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace while Liverpool defeated newly-promoted Cardiff City 4-1 before coming into this match.

Jurgen Klopp's side has a poor away record against big clubs and that will add to his worries but there is enough proof to suggest that they can outclass Arsenal on Saturday. The Gunners, on the other hand, are in form and looking towards jumping to the third position in the Premier League table.

ARSENAL'S DEFENSIVE ABILITIES SHODDY

Arsenal have been in top attacking form but poor defensively

Manager Unai Emery has done a lot of good things for Arsenal this season but has failed to identify his best centre-back pair. Injuries and lack of fitness have played a big role in this. Sokratis, Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi have been rotated but none of them has managed to nail down the spot for good. Injury to club captain Laurent Koscielny has only added to Emery's woes.

Arsenal's attack nonetheless has been brilliantly led by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette who have been supported by Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil in the attacking midfield. Granit Xhaka has impressed at left-back and so has Matteo Guendouzi in his holding midfielder's role.

Probable Line-Up:

Goalkeeper: Leno

Defenders: Xhaka, Sokratis, Mustafi, Bellerin

Midfielders: Guendouzi, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan, Ozil

Attackers: Lacazette, Aubameyang

LIVERPOOL FAVOURITES IN THIS TIE

Salah and Mane have been fascinating

Liverpool sit at second position in the Premier League and will be looking to return from the Emirates with three points in the bag. They have a poor away record against big clubs but that should not bother Klopp too much. He will be confident that Salah and co. can destroy Arsenal's defence.

Supporting Salah has been an omnipresent Sadio Mane while Roberto Firmino hasn't been too far behind. Their fullbacks Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been fascinating to watch. The runs they make down the flanks are exciting and fear-inducing,

Virgil van Dijk has led the centre of Liverpool's defence and will be hoping for another clean sheet from the trip to London.

Probable Line-Up:

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Milner, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri

Attackers: Mane, Firmino, Salah.