Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal loss just a bump in the road for Ole's Manchester United

Manchester United must keep the faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

After Manchester United's debacle against Arsenal, it's easy to believe that the wheels are coming off Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's party bus. The caretaker manager had the chance to go clear of Arsenal, only if his team managed to hold on to their Champions League form.

A stunning win against Paris Saint-Germain mid-week surely had the dressing room morale soaring high, just like it did with the fans. However, a rare David de Gea blunder and a surefire penalty by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Arsenal coast to a 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night.

With that, the Gunners emphatically pushed United to fifth place, going two points clear - two points that are bound to hit the Manchester team hard.

However, in his post-match notes, Ole asserted that this was a match his team did not deserve to lose. And in a way, he's right. Unlucky, his strikers hit the woodwork twice and the manager continues to believe that the penalty handed to Alexandre Lacazette versus Fred was a harsh decision against Manchester United.

What's unfortunate with the team coming unstuck is that it has handed Ole's men their first domestic defeat since the caretaker manager took over from Jose Mourinho in December. But that's also a good reason why Manchester United fans must not lose heart.

Here are three reasons why.

#3 Defeats hurt

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Most wouldn't have imagined the Red Devils to have much of a chance with the way things were at the end of 2018. Jose's side seemed like a group of weary individuals trying to scrape through games with some dignity left intact.

Under Ole, the team has been resurgent again, taking their chances and keeping the game alive till the very last minute. Call it the United DNA or Sir Alex Ferguson's deep-rooted teachings, but the team now seems to embody the idea that a good attack is the best defence, yet again.

That not only makes for exciting viewing, it's got Ole ten wins and two draws. So much so that another win would've seen him bag his seventh away game victory on a trot, equalling Ferguson's record.

And this is quite why the loss against Arsenal hurts so much. Manchester United has become a force to reckon with again after Ole has taken over, and Old Trafford is a fortress one more time.

