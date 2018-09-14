Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal's predicted lineup for the Newcastle game

Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
Preview
630   //    14 Sep 2018, 01:55 IST

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal travel to the north of England on Saturday afternoon for their fixture against Rafael Benitez’s Newcastle United. Unai Emery’s side have been far from perfect this season but come into the game on the back of Premier League wins in a row after beating West Ham and Cardiff City. As they seek to get their third one on the bounce, they will have prepared well for this clash and look forward to how Emery might line them up.

Yet, we take a prior look at how things may shape for this one.

DEFENCE

Bernd Leno has been signed by Arsenal but it looks like Petr Cech is still Emery’s preference, and the Czech stopper is expected to start yet again. Hector Bellerin is expected to play as the right back while Nacho Monreal is likely to be used as the left back. Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi have been Emery’s preference in the Premier League this season. Both of them could once again start against the Magpies.

MIDFIELD

Arsenal’s midfield have been underperforming so far this season, and will need to improve in the coming weeks. However, Mateo Guendouzi has stood out and presumed to have a regular role now, with the Newcastle United match looking like a good setting for another start. Granit Xhaka has been decent for the Gunners and could play beside Aaron Ramsey.

ATTACK

Arsenal’s main man Mesut Ozil has been well under expectations this season. But he may have used the international break to his advantage, and could hit top gear starting from the Newcastle United fixture. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan is one player who has been good in attack, and his expertise might come under play against Newcastle’s tough defence from the left wing. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got off the mark against Cardiff with a well taken long shot, and the Gabonese striker looks set for yet another start and will be hoping to get onto the score sheet for a second straight game. 

Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Mesut Ozil Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Premier League Teams
Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
Contact Us Advertise with Us