×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal v Liverpool - Combined XI

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
627   //    03 Nov 2018, 13:38 IST

Arsenal take on Liverpool in Matchday 11 of the Premier League
Arsenal take on Liverpool in Matchday 11 of the Premier League

The biggest match of the weekend will see Arsenal taking on Liverpool at the Emirates on Saturday. The Gunners will be hoping to reduce the gap between them and the league leaders while Liverpool will be looking to preserve their unbeaten start to the Premier League this season.

The Gunners have started their first season without legendary manager Arsene Wenger in an impressive fashion, racking up 22 points with 7 victories and a run that saw Arsenal win 11 consecutive matches in all competitions. The pundits favourite to win the title this season, Liverpool has started off their season quite impressively with 26 points and an unbeaten start, occupying the second spot due to lesser goal difference.

A win for Arsenal will see them jumping to 2nd place for the first time this season while a victory for Liverpool will mean that Arsenal will be a further 7 points behind league toppers.

Let us check out how the starting XI would look like if we combined the squads of Arsenal and Liverpool. The starting XI have been chosen based on their form this season.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker


Alisson has been one of the best buys for Liverpool FC
Alisson has been one of the best buys for Liverpool FC

After a calamitous last season for the goalkeepers of Liverpool that saw them making numerous errors, Jurgen Klopp made it his priority to get a world-class keeper and he indeed made an impressive buy.

Alisson Becker has been very impressive between the sticks conceding just 4 goals in the Premier League while keeping an impressive 6 clean sheets already in the 10 matches. The Brazilian's calmness on the ball and his ability to play out from the back has been another positive for the Merseysiders.

The 26-year old has so far made 19 saves while also notably making 5 sweeper clearances for Liverpool.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football Mesut Ozil Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Football Top 5/Top 10 Unai Emery
Varun Nair
ANALYST
3 reasons why Liverpool will totally outclass Arsenal in...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match Preview, Team News, Probable...
RELATED STORY
4 players who played for both Liverpool and Arsenal in...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Are Arsenal title contenders already?
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool will beat...
RELATED STORY
Fans eagerly awaiting Arsenal-Liverpool clash
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal highly incapable of...
RELATED STORY
3 Things to watch out for when Arsenal meet Liverpool
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal will defeat Liverpool on Saturday
RELATED STORY
4 things Arsenal must do to defeat Liverpool | Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Today AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Today CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Today EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Today WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Today ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
Tomorrow WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
Tomorrow CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us