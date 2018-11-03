Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal v Liverpool - Combined XI

Arsenal take on Liverpool in Matchday 11 of the Premier League

The biggest match of the weekend will see Arsenal taking on Liverpool at the Emirates on Saturday. The Gunners will be hoping to reduce the gap between them and the league leaders while Liverpool will be looking to preserve their unbeaten start to the Premier League this season.

The Gunners have started their first season without legendary manager Arsene Wenger in an impressive fashion, racking up 22 points with 7 victories and a run that saw Arsenal win 11 consecutive matches in all competitions. The pundits favourite to win the title this season, Liverpool has started off their season quite impressively with 26 points and an unbeaten start, occupying the second spot due to lesser goal difference.

A win for Arsenal will see them jumping to 2nd place for the first time this season while a victory for Liverpool will mean that Arsenal will be a further 7 points behind league toppers.

Let us check out how the starting XI would look like if we combined the squads of Arsenal and Liverpool. The starting XI have been chosen based on their form this season.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

Alisson has been one of the best buys for Liverpool FC

After a calamitous last season for the goalkeepers of Liverpool that saw them making numerous errors, Jurgen Klopp made it his priority to get a world-class keeper and he indeed made an impressive buy.

Alisson Becker has been very impressive between the sticks conceding just 4 goals in the Premier League while keeping an impressive 6 clean sheets already in the 10 matches. The Brazilian's calmness on the ball and his ability to play out from the back has been another positive for the Merseysiders.

The 26-year old has so far made 19 saves while also notably making 5 sweeper clearances for Liverpool.

