Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal vs Everton - preview, team news, line-ups, and more

pradeep.chhetri1999 Preview 23 Sep 2018, 12:30 IST

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

After a thrilling 4-2 win over Ukrainian side Vorskla, Arsenal are back in Premier League action with their home game against Everton. The Gunners are looking ahead to continue their winning form in the Premier League after a 1-2 away win against Newcastle.

On the other hand, The Toffees hope for an improved performance after their poor display in defeat to West Ham last week.

Arsenal are struggling in defence, being unable to keep a clean sheet in their first five games. The duo of Aubameyang and Lacazette seem to be promising performers, helping the team register wins in recent games.

Marco Silva’s Everton are not getting expected returns from Tosun, he's not been able to find the net in the opening five fixtures. His Everton campaign was further stunted following a red card against Bournemouth, being involved in a clash with Adam Smith. The Brazilian is set to return from his suspension in the match against The Gunners.

Injuries

Injured players have been a big blow for both sides. Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Koscielny, and Jenkinson remain long term absentees for The Gunners. Lucas Torreira seems a doubt after he encountered a knock against Vorskla in the Europa League. Mkhitaryan also suffered a problem with his ankle last Thursday, and may not start.

For Everton - Coleman, Baines and Gomes are going through recovery. Jagielka and Keane are back in training, but still not available for the Sunday match. Yerry Mina has also returned to training for The Toffees after recovering from a foot injury.

Probable line-ups

Lacazette, Ozil, and Bellerin were rested in the last Europa game against Vorskla, They will return fresh to Premier League action on Sunday. Aaron Ramsey is likely to play against Everton, he has a six goal haul against The Toffees in previous match-ups.

Theo Walcott is set to return to the Emirates Stadium playing against his former team. Richarlison's return to the team will be a huge boost, and Calvert-Lewin will likely be dropped to the bench. Kenny and Digne have made it into the team with the absence of Coleman and Baines at the fullback position.

Arsenal: Cech, Monreal, Mustafi, Sokratis, Bellerin, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Ozil, Ramsey, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Zouma, Digne, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Tosun

Head to head

Arsenal are set to continue their unbeaten 24 home game streak against Everton in all competitions, dropping points just four times. Last season, Arsenal won both home and away matches, winning 5-1 and 2-5 to continue their performance record against Everton.

In the recent game, Aaron Ramsey scored a hat-trick to maintain his good personal record in the fixture.

Prediction

Arsenal wins this one.

Arsenal 3-1 Everton