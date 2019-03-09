Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal vs Man United| 3 key battles that you cannot miss

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.27K // 09 Mar 2019, 17:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ole successfully helped his side into the next round of the Champions League

The race for the fourth spot in the English Premier League table gets hotter as Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday night. The Gunners come into this game on the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat in the hands of French side, Rennes, whereas Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men spent a memorable night in Paris midweek by defeating Paris Saint-Germain by an identical margin.

Unai Emery's men will be looking to get their morale back but it will be a difficult task given the form that Manchester United have been.

Arsenal will be looking to do their best in trying to stop the Manchester United juggernaut but the Red Devils will be keyed up for the trip to London. They have had a 100 per cent away win record ever since Solskjaer came in and will be hoping to extend that. We pick three key battles on the field which will decide which way this game goes.

1) Sokratis vs Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku against Arsenal

Although Arsenal defender Sokratis had an indifferent game against Tottenham and got sent off against Rennes, he will be hoping to be on top form when Manchester United come visiting. On his hand will be the unenviable job of stopping Romelu Lukaku who has been in ominous form. Lukaku has scored six goals in the last three games he has played and would be hoping to extend his tally against the Gunners. His form is now so good that he looks unstoppable especially against a vulnerable Arsenal defender.

As much as the Greek centre-back will be eager to do his best to help keep a clean sheet for his side, the defence line could end up helpless against a strong United forward line.

2) Nacho Monreal vs Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford grappling with Sokratis

Advertisement

Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal had a long injury lay-off earlier in the season. That provided the chance for Bosnian defender, Sead Kolasinac, to take his place. Now that the veteran defender is fully fit, he has been integrated back into the first team and provides more stability than Kolasinac.

The 33-year-old full-back has been decent since he has been back and was fantastic against Spurs at Wembley last week although he conceded an own goal against Rennes. Monreal will be looking to cut into the brilliant runs made by United attacker Marcus Rashford on Sunday.

The young Englishman is wiry and quick to twist and turn. At the same time, he scored the winning penalty for the Red Devils when they faced PSG and he is now full of confidence in himself and his team.

3) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Victor Lindelof

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang vs United

Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof has been fantastic for Manchester United and put on a fabulous showing against PSG midweek. He has blunted attacks with ease and will be up against the wily Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Sunday. Lindelof is technically sound and has the ability to keep the Gabon international quiet. Aubameyang, however, will be hoping to spoil his party and get in a goal or two for his side.

To the disappointment of many fans, the former Dortmund striker missed his penalty in a crucial match against Spurs. Thereafter, he had another disappointing game in the Europa League in midweek. For Gunners' fans, they will be hoping that their main striker hits the mark this weekend.

Advertisement