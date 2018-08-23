Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal vs West Ham United: Preview, Team News, Probable Line-up and Stats

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
817   //    23 Aug 2018, 15:11 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

The 3rd game week of the Premier League will see Arsenal facing their second London derby of the season as they host West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday.

The post-Arsene Wenger era has started off pretty badly for Arsenal and their new boss Unai Emery with the first two matches against heavyweights Manchester City and Chelsea ending in defeats for the Gunners. One could argue that the opening fixtures have not been kind to the new man Emery, who is not yet fully comfortable in his new job with the amount of pressure upon him, but the match against another traditional London rival like West Ham might be the spark that the French man needs to kick-start his reign.

West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Prior to the start of the Premier League, West Ham was touted to challenge the Premier League heavyweights for European places after having a rigorous transfer season that saw the Hammers adding 10 new players as well as a new manager, Manuel Pellegrini, to their roster. Fast forward 2 weeks, West Ham looks to be in shambles after 2 opening round defeats against Liverpool and Bournemouth. A victory at Emirates against traditional London rivals Arsenal might be what the Chilean Pellegrini and Hammers need to reverse their fortunes.

Arsenal vs West Ham: Team News

Ainsley Maitland Niles, Saed Kolasniac, Carl Jenkinson and Laurent Koscielny are all in the injury list for Unai Emery. Lucas Torreira and Alexandre Lacazette might get their first start of the season with Alex Iwobi and Granit Xhaka the most likely to drop out.


Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Old boys Lukasz Fabianski and Jack Wilshere might be out to prove a point against their former club when both the teams clash on Saturday. Other than longtime absentees Michael Antonio, Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini, Manuel Pellegrini is expected to have all his players fit and ready.

West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Arsenal vs West Ham: Probable Line-up

Arsenal XI: Petr Cech, Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Nacho Monreal, Matteo Guendozi, Lucas Torreira, Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

West Ham XI: Lukasz Fabianski, Arthur Masuaku, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Pablo Zabaleta, Mark Noble, Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, Marko Arnautovic, Felipe Anderson

Arsenal vs West Ham: Form Guide

Arsenal last 6 matches (including friendlies): LLWDWD

West Ham last matches (including friendlies): LLDWDW

Arsenal vs West Ham: Stats

Arsenal is unbeaten in the previous 9 London derbies at the Emirates.

Arsenal has 28 victories over West Ham with West Ham managing just 7 out of the 44 previous meetings between the London clubs in the Premier League.

The match on Saturday will be the 139th meeting between the clubs with Arsenal leading with 65 wins and West Ham with 34 wins.

Match date: 25th August 2018, Saturday

Match timing: 19:30 IST, 14:30 BST

Match venue: Emirates, London

