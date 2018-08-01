Premier League 2018-19: Brighton & Hove Albion season preview

Michael Grahamslaw FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 292 // 01 Aug 2018, 08:07 IST

Brighton and Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

During Chris Hughton's time at Newcastle United and Brighton one thing has become perfectly clear, he can take a newly promoted side and get the best out of them and keep them safe in the Premier League.

Brighton have made some good signings on paper. However, none of them are Premier League proven and could very well backfire. The big question this year is if they've improved enough to overtake anyone and if those improves are better than those of Huddersfield and Southampton who finished below them last campaign.

It will be interesting to see how Florin Andone performs this season after a sub-par campaign with Deportivo after they rejected a €20 million offer from the Seagulls last August. Meanwhile, Alireza Jahanbakhsh comes into the squad highly recommended from AZ Alkmaar but Hughton may have troubles fitting both the Iranian and Anthony Knockaert.

The Squad

Goalkeepers

In my opinion, Matthew Ryan didn't get half the praise he deserved for some of his performances last season the Australian shot-stopper made 124 saves last season and conceded less goals per game than the likes of Kasper Schmeichel and Jordan Pickford. Their backup options aren't half bad either with new signings David Button and Jason Steele ready in-case Ryan is suspended or injured.

Full-backs

The signing of Bernardo means that Brighton certainly have enough bodies in their left back position. However, there's no guarantee he performs better than Gaetan Bong and with 37-year old Bruno being Brighton's best option at right back they definitely need to make at least one signing in this department.

Centre-backs

The signing of Balogun means that Brighton have a little bit more cover in the centre-back position. Whether he starts ahead of Shane Duffy nobody knows just yet. I can imagine Duffy starts the season but whether he finishes the season as Brighton's second centre-back that's a different question entirely. With Uwe Hunemeier still waiting in the wings Brighton once again have the bodies to cope but whether their back-ups can perform when called upon might be the difference between relegation and survival.

Central midfielders

Last season I thought the central midfield partnership between Dale Stephens, Pascal Gross and Davy Propper was inspired. The three worked so well as a unit despite two of those players just signing for Brighton in the Summer. It will be interesting to see where new signing Yves Bissouma fits into Chris Hughton's plans this season.

Wingers

With Knockaert and Jahanbakhsh and Jose Izquierdo fighting it out for Brighton's two winger positions, it's clear to see where their strength will be in the upcoming season. Safe to say, the Seagulls don't need to improve their wingers.

Centre forwards

This is a position I fear about with Brighton, Glenn Murray might not have another 10-goal season in him and both Tomer Hemed and Jurgen Locadia just didn't look up to scratch last season. If Andone has a poor first season at the club, goals could be hard to come by for the Seagulls.

One to watch: Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Best signing: Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Weak link: Bruno

Signings needed: 3

