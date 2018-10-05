Premier League 2018-19: Chelsea's predicted XI and formation against Southampton

hemantsports FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 23 // 05 Oct 2018, 15:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea will be hoping to continue with their undefeated start to the season in the Premier League

Chelsea will be hoping to continue with their undefeated start to the season in the Premier League when they travel away to Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium this Sunday.

Maurizio Sarri's side has got their season off to almost a perfect start and will look to continue their undefeated streak when they travel to Southampton this Sunday.

Let's look at the formation, as well as the personnel Chelsea boss Sarri is most likely to opt for.

Maurizio Sarri will most likely opt for the 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper - Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga will be a definite starter for The Blues

The Spaniard will be a definite starter for the game against Southampton on Sunday. His distribution skills, calmness, and composure while playing out from the back, and his ability to organize the defence will be essential to the way Chelsea will play against Southampton on Sunday.

Defenders - Marcus Alonso, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta

David Luiz is also likely to start in the centre back position against Southampton, following his decent showing in the season so far

In defence, Marcus Alonso looks certain to start in the left-back position against Southampton on Sunday at the St Mary's Stadium this Sunday.

David Luiz is also likely to start in the centre back position against Southampton, following his decent showing in the season so far.

Antonio Rudiger also looks certain to start against Southampton on Sunday, especially after starting off the season in decent form.

Cesar Azpilicueta with his calmness, composure, experience, and excellent defensive attributes will be the first choice for the right-back position against Southampton on Sunday.

Midfielders - Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante

The Italian has made this position his own and will be a certainty for Chelsea in this position

In the midfield, Mateo Kovacic is likely to play against Southampton on Sunday, following his good showing in the season so far specially in the previous game against Liverpool.

Jorginho will be taking his position in the role of a defensive midfielder. The Italian has made this position his own and will be a certainty for Chelsea in this position, not only in this match but throughout the season, provided he is fully fit.

N'Golo Kante has been in decent form as well. He will most likely start against Southampton on Sunday.

Attackers - Eden Hazard, Olivier Giroud, Willian

Hazard has been terrorizing defences for quite some time now

Eden Hazard will be starting for Chelsea on the left flank. With his pace, dribbling and good finishing attributes, Hazard has been terrorizing defences for quite some time now. He, therefore, will be a definite starter against Southampton on Sunday.

Olivier Giroud will continue to play in the striker position without any doubt against Southampton on Sunday at the St Mary's Stadium.

Willian is also likely to play in the starting XI against Southampton on Sunday. He has been in decent form and will most likely make the starting line-up for Sunday's match.