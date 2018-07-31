Premier League 2018-19: Contenders for the Golden Boot next season

Mohamed Salah

The Premier League kicks off on the 10th of August. We can all agree that it has been a long wait, even though we have had the pleasure of watching the World Cup this year; there is always that anticipation as we build up towards the greatest show on earth. Not to say that the World Cup wasn't great, the difference is that the Premier League has so many fans around the world who get to support their club of choice and so many of them did not get to see their respective countries take part in the World Cup.

The Premier League has all the right ingredients that makes it a truly global affair; there are players from all over the world competing for the title and it brings people from all over the world together like no other competition on the planet.

With that being said, the one question that will be answered towards the end of this coming season, is who will finish the season as the top goal scorer? Check out these eight contenders and let us know who your first choice will be.

Mohamed Salah scored a whopping 32 goals last season and he could easily replicate that form this season. He helped his side reach the Champions League final, and despite the shoulder injury he sustained, he was able to represent his country at the World Cup.

Harry Kane scored 30 goals for Tottenham last season. He also earned himself the Golden Boot award at the World Cup, with 6 goals to his name. Harry is undoubtedly a serious contender for the top goalscorer this coming season.

Harry Kane

The rise of Jamie Vardy has been nothing short of phenomenal. He bagged a solid 20 goals last season, and he will be looking to improve on that this season. Gifted with blistering pace and a knack for finding the net, he could improve on his tally this season. Will it be a Vardy Party again? We'll have to wait and watch.

Sergio Aguero has been a consistent goalscorer who has bagged 20 goals in every season since 2014. Last season also, the Argentine found the back of the net 21 times, despite having to share much of playing time with Brazilian teammate Gabriel Jesus. Aguero will be hoping to lead Manchester City to another league triumph.

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku only scored 16 goals in the Premier League last season. Although the league's top scorer doubled his tally, Lukaku could improve on his takings this coming season. He is a rare combination of power and pace, which could be lethal if applied correctly.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is most certainly on to watch this coming season. He joined Arsenal in January 2018, and in only 13 appearances, he scored a very respectable 10 goals. With more games in hand for him this coming season, it's not hard to imagine him improving on that tally.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Roberto Firmino scored 15 Premier League goals last season. He was one of the contributing factors that saw his side reach the finals of the Champions League. He has the quality to improve on that this coming season.

Raheem Sterling surely astonished many critics with his 18-goal haul last season. He is one of those extremely quick players that gives defenders a hard time and has subsequently proved himself quite indispensable to both club and country. Could he replicate that form this coming season?

Raheem Sterling