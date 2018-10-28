Premier League 2018/19: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal | Match preview and predicted line-ups

Mohul Bhowmick
28 Oct 2018, 13:53 IST

Crystal Palace host Arsenal at Selhurst Park today in the first of four clashes against top-ranked teams in a row; they play Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United after this. Arsenal, who have won eleven consecutive matches across all competitions would be looking to make the short trip and return with a twelfth win in their kitty.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson has struggled to find the right balance for his team whereas Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been the opposite. He has found where Arsenal were lacking before and reinforced those areas.

What has been especially heartening is seeing Arsenal's fullbacks getting ahead and pushing the attack.

Zaha's drought worries Roy Hodgson

Wilfried Zaha's recent form will worry Roy Hodgson

Wilfried Zaha has scored three goals and provided one assist in the Premier League so far but has been enduring a goal drought lately. His form will be worrying his manager Roy Hodgson a lot.

Crystal Palace are fifteenth in the table with a meagre seven points and they will be hoping to get a win against Arsenal at home if there are to be any chances of them moving up. They have young and quick fullbacks in Patrick van Aanholt and Aaron-Wan Bissaka who can create trouble for any attack.

Supporting Zaha in the attacking midfield will be Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur as Hodgson was reluctant to use Jordan Ayew in their last game. It will be an exciting game given that both sides will attack down the flanks and although the form is on Arsenal's side, in a home game, Crystal Palace too can hold their own.

Aubameyang-Lacazette can trouble Crystal Palace

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been magical

Although Arsenal are backed by a brilliant midfield and classy fullbacks, what has set them apart is the way Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have combined to score goals. Both of them are extremely strong on the ball and given a whiff of a chance, can find the back of the net.

Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey will set up the play for the attackers while Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi hold the defence lines. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is also a possibility for this match against Crystal Palace.

A fitness test will determine Nacho Monreal's availability for the game, so we have assumed that Granit Xhaka will take his place at left-back.

Probable Line-Ups

Crystal Palace:

Hennesey; Van Aanholt, Tomkins, Sakho, Bissaka; Schlupp, Kouyate, McArthur, Milivojevic, Townsend; Zaha.

Arsenal:

Leno; Xhaka, Holding, Mustafi, Bellerin; Ramsey, Ozil, Torreira; Aubameyang, Lacazette, Iwobi.