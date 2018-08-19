Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Everton 2-1 Southampton: 5 Hits and Flops 

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.32K   //    19 Aug 2018, 10:00 IST

Everton v Southampton - Premier League
Everton players celebrate Walcott's opener after 15 minutes

Following an enthralling 2-2 away draw against Wolves last weekend, Everton recorded their first Premier League victory of the campaign with a 2-1 win over Southampton at Goodison Park. 

They raced into a two-goal cushion within the first half-hour, as goals from Theo Walcott and Richarlison showcased their dominance. However, Danny Ings' close-range finish shortly after the half-time interval gave Saints hope of a genuine comeback. 

Despite fashioning goalscoring opportunities, the visitors were unable to salvage a point as Marco Silva's side held firm and could've added to their advantage themselves in truth. 

Here are five players who experienced contrasting fortunes during this affair: 

#5 Flop: Charlie Austin

Austin battling for possession in the air
Austin (right) battling for possession in the air with Gueye

Although his strike partner halved the deficit and remained a nuisance throughout, the same could not be said for Austin - who was wasteful and struggled for large periods in a match where Mark Hughes needed his presence in the final third to pay dividends. 

He had three shots on goal, yet failed to hit the target with all of them. One in particular, a golden opportunity after just nine minutes, went begging as he struck wide from a teasing James Ward-Prowse delivery into the box. 

During his battles with Mason Holgate, he regularly came out second best and was made to look foolish and sluggish at times by the 21-year-old. Unsurprisingly, he was hooked off just before the hour mark in place of Shane Long as the visitors went in search of an all-important equaliser. 

From a player of his quality and capabilities, this was a disappointing showing and one you'd hope doesn't reflect too poorly on Southampton's forward options this term - not least as he's expected to be pivotal in their success. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Everton Southampton Football Danny Ings Richarlison
Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Writer and editor - European football analyst, youth enthusiast. PSG news correspondent. Email: mosope.ominiyi@gmail.com
5 English football ground names and their history
RELATED STORY
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Everton - 3 points to take...
RELATED STORY
Regular football the hope for homeward bound Ings
RELATED STORY
11 amazing players Southampton sold that would give them...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Everton are close to accepting Barcelona's...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
Wolves vs Everton Preview
RELATED STORY
Reports: Everton to beat Man United for Barcelona ace's...
RELATED STORY
Transfer scramble: Mad-rush, Mishaps and Mayhem
RELATED STORY
4 Premier League clubs to keep an eye on this season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us