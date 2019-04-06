Premier League 2018/19: Everton vs Arsenal| Match preview and predicted lineups

Amongst the truncated games held in Gameweek 33, the clash between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday will attract the most number of connoisseurs. The Gunners, who are looking to seal their spot in the top 4 of the Premier League table, will be the favorites based on form although there is no telling what Everton can achieve in front of a vociferous home crowd.

Arsenal come into this game on the back of wins in their last four games whereas Everton too have won their last couple of games, one of them a big 2-0 win over Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea at home. The Toffees have also kept a clean sheet in the last two games. Marco Silva's men will be confident and there is no telling what kind of damage they can cause on Sunday at Merseyside.

For Arsenal, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will undoubtedly be the dangermen. Mesut Ozil has had a change in fortune in the recent past and he will be hoping that support from manager Unai Emery will help him ride this wave. Missing the game for the Gunners most likely will be Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka and Laurent Koscielny along with Lucas Torreira, who is serving a suspension.

Everton will bank on star turner Richarlison and key playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson to give them some bragging rights in front of goal. Youngster Dominic Calvert Lewin, too, will be keen on getting some goals for the Toffees and the game against Arsenal will provide him with a good opportunity. Central defender Yerry Mina is most likely to miss the game with a thigh injury but there are no other injury concerns for Everton.

The game will be officiated by Kevin Friend, who will be assisted by Matthew Wilkes and Adrian Holmes with Mike Dean as the fourth official.

Predicted lineups:

Everton:

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Kurt Zouma, Seamus Coleman

Midfielders: Andre Gomes, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bernard

Attackers: Richarlison, Dominic Calvert Lewin

Arsenal:

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Sead Kolasinac, Nacho Monreal. Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, Ainsley Maitland Niles

Midfielders: Matteo Guendouzi, Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi

Attackers: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

