Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: Five Predictions for the New Season 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.72K   //    10 Aug 2018, 17:37 IST

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester City made the Premier League look easy last year

The Premier League season is nearly upon us, and after a record-breaking season last year, the English top flight looks as though it could be even more exciting this season.

After dominating the division last year, Manchester City will be hoping to retain their trophy this season but will face tough competition from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United, all of whom have had interesting summers.

The division will also welcome Cardiff, Fulham, and Wolves back, and all three sides will be hoping to make an impact after a Summer of big spending.

The Premier League season is one of the most exciting in the world, so let's take a look at five things that might happen in the coming nine months.

1: A much closer title race

Liverpool v S.S.C Napoli - Pre Season Friendly
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his Liverpool side can fight for the title this season

Manchester City's performance in the 17/18 season will go down as the greatest in Premier League history.

The Manchester Club, managed by Pep Guardiola, set all sorts of records on the way to their third Premier League title. The club managed to secure a record 100 points, dropping only 14 points all season.

Manchester City's nearest competitors were Manchester United, who finished on 81 points, 19 points behind their city rivals.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side look the most likely to challenge City this season. The five-time Champions League winners have spent very well in the transfer window, and if they can keep Mo Salah firing on all cylinders, then they should be able to really take the title race to the wire.

That being said, City are still likely to win the league again. Guardiola has managed to keep the same side from last season and has boosted his team's attacking options with the addition of Riyad Mahrez.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
10 fascinating facts about the 2008-09 Premier League season
RELATED STORY
3 fantastical scenarios which will make this Premier...
RELATED STORY
New luck index reveals the 'unluckiest' team of Premier...
RELATED STORY
ESPN Luck Index: Liverpool robbed, and Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Contenders for the Golden Boot...
RELATED STORY
Transfer Window: 10 Best Deadline Day Signings In Premier...
RELATED STORY
Five Premier League transfer sagas that might go on till...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Golden Boot Contenders  for the 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
The English Premier League home kits for the 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 alternatives for Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Tomorrow MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
Tomorrow NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Tomorrow AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Tomorrow WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us