Premier League 2018/19: Five Predictions for the New Season

Manchester City made the Premier League look easy last year

The Premier League season is nearly upon us, and after a record-breaking season last year, the English top flight looks as though it could be even more exciting this season.

After dominating the division last year, Manchester City will be hoping to retain their trophy this season but will face tough competition from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United, all of whom have had interesting summers.

The division will also welcome Cardiff, Fulham, and Wolves back, and all three sides will be hoping to make an impact after a Summer of big spending.

The Premier League season is one of the most exciting in the world, so let's take a look at five things that might happen in the coming nine months.

1: A much closer title race

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his Liverpool side can fight for the title this season

Manchester City's performance in the 17/18 season will go down as the greatest in Premier League history.

The Manchester Club, managed by Pep Guardiola, set all sorts of records on the way to their third Premier League title. The club managed to secure a record 100 points, dropping only 14 points all season.

Manchester City's nearest competitors were Manchester United, who finished on 81 points, 19 points behind their city rivals.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side look the most likely to challenge City this season. The five-time Champions League winners have spent very well in the transfer window, and if they can keep Mo Salah firing on all cylinders, then they should be able to really take the title race to the wire.

That being said, City are still likely to win the league again. Guardiola has managed to keep the same side from last season and has boosted his team's attacking options with the addition of Riyad Mahrez.

