Premier League 2018-19, Fulham vs Watford: Match Review

Mitrovic earned a hard-fought point for Fulham

It was a very engaging afternoon at the Craven Cottage as the match between Fulham and Watford ended as a draw. The game was very evenly poised, as both teams scored one goal apiece to share points.

Watford opened the scoring early in the second minute, as Fulham centre-half Alfie Mawson's loose header provided Andre Gray with the perfect opportunity to put the ball past the keeper and he did just that.

Gray continued his superb form and took his goal tally to three, as he scored in two consecutive matches. Troy Deeney looked dangerous as he created plenty of chances and came very close to scoring.

Andre Gray celebrating his goal!

Other than that, the first half had plenty of action as both sides created a lot of chances. Fulham got into very good positions but the forwards just couldn't apply the finishing touch. Hughes and Vietto were key for Watford and Fulham respectively in creating those chances.

As the second half started, Mitrovic and Fulham came back to life as Fulham started to look more threatening as they got into the advanced positions. The Whites finally equalised when Janmaat's inability to clear the ball provided Luciano Vietto, the man on loan from Atletico Madrid, with the perfect opening to set up the goal.

Vietto put in a through ball towards the centre of the box and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored with a sublime touch.

Mitrovic came very close to winning the game for Fulham with his header which hit the post and bounced back into play.

Fosu Mensah played brilliantly and his run late into the game was incredible as he drifted past the Hornets' defence, could have won Fulham the game if not for the Watford defence.

Deeney had a couple of chances from the counter-attacks to end things and give Watford the win but just couldn't score. However, Watford still managed to stay in the top four with just one point above the fifth-placed Tottenham.

Next game week will be interesting as Watford face Arsenal in a battle to maintain their position in the top four. Fulham will face Everton in their next fixture.