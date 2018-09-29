Premier League 2018/19 Game week 7: Previews and predictions

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 120 // 29 Sep 2018, 11:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

More drama awaits on matchday 7.

Gameweek 6 saw Liverpool being the only side to maintain a 100 percent start to the Premier League by registering a record sixth win in first six games of the new campaign. Chelsea failed to keep their excellent start to the league after the draw against West Ham United at the London stadium.

While Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham all won their respective games and kept the pressure on for Liverpool at the top, Manchester United surprisingly drew at home against a vibrant Wolves side. Jose Mourinho's looked down and out in the second half with Wolves being the better side in the second and could have easily won the match.

The matchday seven will see Chelsea take on Liverpool again after their midweek meeting at the Carabao Cup where Chelsea came from behind to win 1-2 at Anfield handing Jurgen Klopp's men their first defeat of the season in any competition. Manchester United lost in the midweek and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Derby County after a nerve wrecking penalty shootout. Jose Mourinho's men will be up against a West Ham side who are high in confidence after grabbing a point in a fighting 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola's team would like to get all three points against Brighton while Arsenal, Tottenham needs to win to keep their Champions League spot hope alive. Here are the previews and predictions from the matchday 7:

#10 West Ham United vs. Man United

Mourinho has to win this game.

The Hammers are coming from the back of two impressive League performances against Everton where they won all three points and last weekend against Chelsea where they were the better side and could have won the game. Manuel Pellegrini's side also on the Carabao Cup match in the midweek by eight goals which somewhat clouds the poor start of the season they had.

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are not in the excellent run of form after dropping points against Wolves at home and then losing to Derby in the midweek in the Carabao Cup. The critics are already calling for his exit, and it's also believed that he could be out before Christmas.

The game will kick off the weekend fixtures, and it promises to be a thriller.

Prediction: West Ham United 1 - 2 Man United

#9 Huddersfield vs. Tottenham

Spurs will be looking at Dele Ali to provide creativity in the midfield.

David Wagners' men Huddersfield are going through a nightmarish phase in the Premier League with no wins from the first six games and lingering at the bottom of the table with just two points. They have scored the fewest and conceded the most goal in the league so far.

Spurs were back to winning ways last weekend after a few hiccups in the middle. Mauricio Pochettino's men will look to back up their victory last season with a win at the John Smith's stadium.

Prediction: Huddersfield 0 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur

1 / 5 NEXT