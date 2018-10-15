Premier League 2018/19: 6 early contenders for the Golden Boot

Salah poses with the Golden Boot for the 2017/18 season.

The race for the Premier League Golden Boot is on with several surprise names featuring at the top of the scoring charts after the first eight matches.

Richarlison, who signed for Everton this summer, has had a brilliant start to his life at Goodison Park, scoring 4 goals in his first six appearances for The Toffees.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is also enjoying fine form in front of the goal as he has already put in 5 goals in as many appearances for a struggling Fulham in the Premier League this season, Brighton's Glenn Murray has also continued to defy the years, scoring five goals in eight matches.

It will be interesting to see how the English Premier League goal-scoring chart will look at the end of the season. It will be even more interesting to see where the players who have started the League with a bang will end up.

Here is a look at six players who could pick up the Golden Boot at the end of the season.

#6 Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku has been the focal point of Manchester United attack

Manchester United have been on poor form this season, sitting eighth in the Premier League table, seven points behind joint leaders Manchester City, Chelsea & Liverpool.

Surprisingly, The Red Devils behind Premier League newcomers Wolverhampton and Bournemouth, something which would have been unimaginable just a few years ago.

The Red Devils poor start has also limited Romelu Lukaku to just four goals in the Premier League this season.

With Manchester United making a dramatic comeback against Newcastle United to secure three points in their last Premier League outing, fans will be hoping that the team have finally turned a corner. It could also inspire Romelu Lukaku to find his scoring boots again.

The Belgian star has the full backing of Jose Mourinho as the main striker despite firing blanks in his recent matches for Manchester United. Judging from the Lukaku's form for Belgium, he has the ability to be scoring for Manchester United week in week out, and if he can manage that, he could end up winning the golden boot at the end of the season.

1 / 6 NEXT