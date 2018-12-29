×
Premier League 2018/19: How the mid-table battle is shaping up

George Howson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
69   //    29 Dec 2018, 19:58 IST

Leicester City and Everton are two of the teams in with a shot of achieving seventh.
Leicester City and Everton are two of the teams in with a shot of achieving seventh.

After this year's Boxing Day fixtures, we've reached the halfway point of the Premier League season and while your eyes are naturally drawn to the top of the table, there's a gripping battle taking place just below.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are the undisputed best teams in England in terms of both the quality of their players and financial might.

Placing higher than any of them after 38 games played is a huge ask for the other 14 top flight clubs, but there's a lot at stake for the side that finishes seventh and "best of the rest", so to speak.

If both the League Cup and the FA Cup are won by a top 6 side, Europa League qualification is earned by the side that finishes 7th. With that being said, who is looking the most likely to win the unofficial Premier League midfield title come May?

7th - Leicester City (28 points)

Leicester City's Harry Maguire was linked with a big money move to Manchester United this Summer.
Leicester City's Harry Maguire was linked with a big money move to Manchester United this Summer.

Top Scorer: Jamie Vardy (6 goals)

Best Performer: James Maddison (5 goals and 3 assists in 18 games)

An away win against Chelsea and another victory against the champions has given a huge boost to Leicester City's chances of finishing best of the rest at the end of the season. The Foxes are a long way off repeating their sensational title challenge of 2015/16, but they've enjoyed a solid season nevertheless.

Leicester have a solid squad and a good spine, something that's key to success at all levels of the game. Kasper Schmeichel in goal, Wes Morgan and Harry Maguire at the back provide defensive stability and Jamie Vardy up front is always a threat at the other end.

The loss of Riyad Mahrez was always going to negatively impact the squad, but James Maddison has proved to be a class signing for £25m, the youngster being similar to Vardy in that he's got lightning pace and a deft finish.

Claude Puel's side are up in 7th on merit and they're understandably one of the favourites to retain that spot, although they will come under serious pressure from some of the chasing pack...

George Howson
Contact Us Advertise with Us