Premier League 2018-19: Incoming Transfers XI

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 674 // 11 Aug 2018, 00:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mahrez has surely added more strength to the City squad

The transfer window slammed shut for English clubs at 5 PM BST on the 9th of August. Though the clubs can still offload dead-weight, they can no longer bring in reinforcements.

Uncharacteristically, not a lot of money was splurged on deadline day with all the big clubs have conducted their business early on.

While the Merseyside clubs, Liverpool and Everton enjoyed a spectacular transfer window, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur had a window to forget. The transfer window was similarly unforgiving for Tyneside with Newcastle United enduring a wretched transfer window.

Apart from the usual suspects, the Premier League new-boys, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Fulham were quite active and got hold of their intended targets.

In addition to Wolves and Fulham, West Ham, under the stewardship of Manuel Pellegrini made some shrewd acquisitions.

With deadline day done and dusted, it is time to look at how a combined XI of all the incoming transfers into the Premier League would look like.

The ‘Incoming Transfers XI’ is a pretty decent team and would prove to be a tricky proposition for even the best in the business. Let us now take a look at how the new signings line up. The team will have a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alisson- the second most expensive keeper ever

Alisson was signed by Liverpool from Roma for £67m, a then world-record fee for a goalkeeper. However, he couldn’t hold on to that title for long as Chelsea broke the bank to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Alisson enjoyed a solid season for Roma last season, keeping 22 clean sheets across the Serie A and the Champions League.

He was sound between the sticks for Brazil in the World Cup as well and kept three clean sheets in five games.

Alisson represents a huge upgrade on either of Mignolet and Karius. Adept at playing with the ball at his feet, he is composed under crosses and is less error-prone than the aforementioned duo.

The choice of Alisson in this XI wasn’t a tough one to make. Though Leno and Kepa are good goalkeepers, Alisson is a notch above them.

At 25 years of age, Liverpool has gotten their hands on a superb goalie who can serve them for the best part of a decade. The Anfield faithful would hope that Alisson proves to be the final piece in the jigsaw for Liverpool.

1 / 4 NEXT