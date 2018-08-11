Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19: Incoming Transfers XI

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
674   //    11 Aug 2018, 00:15 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Mahrez has surely added more strength to the City squad

The transfer window slammed shut for English clubs at 5 PM BST on the 9th of August. Though the clubs can still offload dead-weight, they can no longer bring in reinforcements.

Uncharacteristically, not a lot of money was splurged on deadline day with all the big clubs have conducted their business early on.

While the Merseyside clubs, Liverpool and Everton enjoyed a spectacular transfer window, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur had a window to forget. The transfer window was similarly unforgiving for Tyneside with Newcastle United enduring a wretched transfer window.

Apart from the usual suspects, the Premier League new-boys, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Fulham were quite active and got hold of their intended targets.

In addition to Wolves and Fulham, West Ham, under the stewardship of Manuel Pellegrini made some shrewd acquisitions.

With deadline day done and dusted, it is time to look at how a combined XI of all the incoming transfers into the Premier League would look like.

The ‘Incoming Transfers XI’ is a pretty decent team and would prove to be a tricky proposition for even the best in the business. Let us now take a look at how the new signings line up. The team will have a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Liverpool v S.S.C Napoli - Pre Season Friendly
Alisson- the second most expensive keeper ever

Alisson was signed by Liverpool from Roma for £67m, a then world-record fee for a goalkeeper. However, he couldn’t hold on to that title for long as Chelsea broke the bank to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Alisson enjoyed a solid season for Roma last season, keeping 22 clean sheets across the Serie A and the Champions League.

He was sound between the sticks for Brazil in the World Cup as well and kept three clean sheets in five games.

Alisson represents a huge upgrade on either of Mignolet and Karius. Adept at playing with the ball at his feet, he is composed under crosses and is less error-prone than the aforementioned duo.

The choice of Alisson in this XI wasn’t a tough one to make. Though Leno and Kepa are good goalkeepers, Alisson is a notch above them.

At 25 years of age, Liverpool has gotten their hands on a superb goalie who can serve them for the best part of a decade. The Anfield faithful would hope that Alisson proves to be the final piece in the jigsaw for Liverpool.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football Riyad Mahrez Lucas Torreira Manuel Pellegrini
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
5 Best Bargain Signings By Premier League Sides
RELATED STORY
Top Five Premier League Transfer Signings so far
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Golden Boot Contenders for English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
4 teams to watch out for in the upcoming Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Reasons to be excited for the new...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 richest Premier League club owners
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Who is best equipped to challenge...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal keen on signing Liverpool Target
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
FT MAN LEI
2 - 1
 Manchester United vs Leicester City
Today NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
Today AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
Today FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Today HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
Today WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Tomorrow LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us