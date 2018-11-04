Premier League 2018/19: Key takeaways from Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Liverpool

Arsenal and Liverpool played out an entertaining fixture at the Emirates in the Premier League which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Both clubs came into the fixture in very impressive form, with Liverpool unbeaten in the league this season, while Arsenal were undefeated in 13 matches across all competitions.

There had been 23 goals scored in the last five fixtures between both sides, and as such fireworks were expected, and the match lived up to its billing, providing end to end excitement that ensured there was almost no dull moment throughout the match.

James Milner put Liverpool ahead in the 61st minute after an error by Bernd Leno in the Arsenal goal, while Alexandre Lacazette leveled matters 20 minutes later with a well-taken goal which was no less than the home side deserved after their impressive display.

The stalemate moved Liverpool up into first position on the table, albeit briefly as Manchester City and Chelsea are yet to play, while Arsenal remained in fourth place closing the gap on Chelsea in third to two points.

Here are five talking points from the entertaining fixture

#5 Assistant referee makes a horrendous offside gaffe

The matchup started at a frenetic pace, as both teams sought to stamp their authority on the match early on, and as such there were multiple chances at both ends, but poor finishing let both sides down.

The first major talking point came sometime in the first half, after Sadio Mane had put the ball in the net off a rebound from the post off a Firmino shot which was comically flagged for offside by the assistant referee.

Replays showed that although Mane was offside when the original lofted ball from Alexander Arnold was played, that had nothing to do with that for which he was flagged offside.

Firmino was the original recipient of Arnold’s through ball, and the Brazilian was well onside even though Mane was offside at this point. However, after receiving the ball, Firmino took a shot towards the Arsenal goal which rebounded off the post for Mane to tuck in, and in this sequence of play, the Senegalese was nowhere near being offside.

FIFA’s Offside law states that a player can only be considered to be in an offside position if he is ahead of the line of the ball as of the time it was played, and replays showed that Mane was well behind the ball at the time Firmino had his shot at goal, so in no way was that an offside call.

In even more shocking scenes, analysis showed the assistant referee to be at least 5 yards behind the line of ball flight, so in no way could he have been sure of his decision, as he was not in the best position to make a call. In essence, he guessed at Mane being offside, which was a very wrong call, and potentially cost Liverpool three points in the match.

Liverpool fans and coaches were understandably furious at the decision, and rightly so, as this season’s title race could go down to the wire, and be decided by little details such as a dropped point here or there, and this would further increase calls for VAR to be introduced in the Premier League.

